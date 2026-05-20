With a 5-year average revenue growth rate of 23.14%, Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is included among the 11 Best Long Term US Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Evercore ISI Raises Marvell Technology (MRVL) Price Target on Rising AI Infrastructure Demand

On May 19, Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to $155 from $133 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Following a round of Q1 AI channel checks, the firm said one of the main themes it heard was that AI workloads are expected to shift from a training-focused market toward an inference-led market by the end of 2026. The shift is also increasing attention on cost-per-token, return on investment, and total cost of ownership. According to the firm, that trend is driving stronger interest from hyperscalers in internally developed ASICs and alternative accelerators.

On May 18, Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes raised the firm’s price target on Marvell (MRVL) to $220 from $140 while keeping a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst said that while “nothing really emerged as incrementally good from Trump going to China,” the firm has become “incrementally good” on memory and AI semiconductor companies. Melius raised its long-term estimates and price targets for several Buy-rated “bottleneck stocks,” including Micron, Sandisk, AMD, Intel, and Marvell, along with Hold-rated Qualcomm. The firm also said it continues to believe semiconductor companies will capture market capitalization growth, or at least more upside, compared with traditional software companies and non-semiconductor members of the Mag 7 over the long term.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), along with its consolidated subsidiaries, supplies data infrastructure semiconductor solutions across the data center core and network edge. The company designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits.

While we acknowledge the potential of MRVL as an investment, we believe certain AI stocks offer greater upside potential and carry less downside risk. If you’re looking for an extremely undervalued AI stock that also stands to benefit significantly from Trump-era tariffs and the onshoring trend, see our free report on the best short-term AI stock.

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