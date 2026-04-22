Everything We Know About the Off-Road SUV

By / April 22, 2026

Rumblings about GM reviving the GMC Jimmy get loudest when a new body-on-frame (BOF) SUV makes an appearance. Last time, the volume rose after the 2020 launch of the Ford Bronco. This time, they’re at an all-time high following the debut of the popular Boulder Concept at the 2026 New York auto show. Indeed, the latest indications seem stronger than ever, and we’ve tapped our collective brainpower and compiled everything we know about how the 2029 GMC Jimmy will shape up, including our artist’s illustrations of possible two- and four-door designs.

The strongest indicator we’ve seen elsewhere came from GM Authority, just a week after the Boulder rolled down the hill. According to the outlet, GMC is seriously looking revisiting previously scrapped plans for a new Jimmy SUV. What makes this a bit different from the previous situation is we’re hearing similar things from insiders.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

What’s the New GMC Jimmy Going to Look Like?

None of the rumors are definitive about how a new 2029 Jimmy will look. That said, as we understand things, GM is considering two paths: modern or retro. To the former, we’ve heard it will draw heavily on GMC’s current crop of SUVs, the Acadia, Terrain, and Yukon. Think a modern, smooth, roundish look with creases and sculpting to imply toughness.

The retro path has more consistently appeared in rumors, which indicate a design that harkens back to the C/K full-size Jimmy of the 1960s and ’70s. With the popularity of the Bronco, the longstanding tradition of the Wrangler, and the popularity of the latest Toyota Land Cruiser’s look, this wouldn’t be a poor choice. Even the Hyundai Boulder Concept shows influence from vintage SUVs with its square LED lights, trucklike features, and upright greenhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s this second look that we asked out illustrator to riff on, spinning up two- and four-door versions that we think look incredibly good. We’d be happy if the production Jimmy looks even close to these, and includes similarly cool details like the old-school badge and contrast side stripes.

The 2029 Jimmy’s Chassis

Unlike the current Chevrolet Blazer, the new GMC Jimmy will answer the longstanding calls for GM to build a real off-road SUV. Thus, it would be a midsize BOF model rather than use a unibody, making its chief rivals the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. It would likely utilize an evolution of the 31XX-2 platform, with a few changes to make it competitive against its rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

That’s primarily centered around how the rear end would be controlled. While leaf springs work fine on a midsize pickup, we think the 2029 GMC Jimmy would need a five-link suspension for its live axle and use coil springs to be considered competitive against the Bronco, Wrangler, and even the Toyota 4Runner. The strut front design using an independent front axle is already well suited for the task and will likely remain.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top