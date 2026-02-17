Exactly what your birth year’s Chinese Zodiac Sign says about your personality

Chinese astrology dates back thousands of years and uses different zodiac signs than those used in Western astrology. Unlike Western zodiac signs, which depend on the day you were born and change monthly, Chinese zodiac signs depend on the year you were born and change annually. In 2026, the Lunar New Year — beginning on 17th February — will usher in the Year of the Horse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about finding your Chinese zodiac!

When is Chinese New Year?

FYI: The date of the Lunar New Year changes every year but always begins sometime between 21st January and 20th February. That’s because it’s based on the lunisolar calendar and not the Gregorian calendar. To get specific, it falls on the second New Moon following the winter solstice (the date of which also varies a bit from year to year but is usually 21st December or 22 — in 2023, it was 21st December).

How to find your Chinese Zodiac Sign

The fact that the Chinese New Year follows a lunisolar calendar means that if you were born in January or February, you should check to see if your birthday fell before or after the Lunar New Year in the year you were born. For example, babies born before 10th February, 2024 year will be Rabbits, not Dragons. If you were born after 20th February, simply check the year below. But if you were born in January or February, are a few sites where you can check your Chinese zodiac sign by date:

The mythology behind the Chinese Zodiac

The Chinese zodiac is made up of 12 animals. The legend of how the animals came to join the zodiac stems from a legend of Buddha leaving Earth. As word spread of his exit, the animals gathered to bid him farewell. The first was Rat, then came Ox, then Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Monkey, Sheep, Rooster, Dog, and finally Boar.



In honour of this gesture, each year in the 12-year lunar cycle is named for one of the animals. The year of your birth matches up with one of these signs, and the sign’s characteristics colour your own personality and life path. It takes 12 years to cycle through the Chinese zodiac, and each new zodiac cycle begins with the Rat.

The Chinese Zodiac Signs

Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Personality traits: The Rat is known for charm and creativity. Straightforward and very inquisitive, they’re always in the know. How? They have such a disarmingly honest way of asking questions that we can’t help but spill our secrets. Fun, dependable, and quite the deal finder, Rats will be generous only to those they’re especially close to.

Ox

Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Personality traits: The Ox symbolises good fortune through hard work and pure grit. Patient and tireless, the Ox enjoys their rituals and loves routine. Although Oxen are good listeners, it’s difficult to change their minds. When things get chaotic, this is the sign you need by your side to help restore order.

Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Personality traits: Rebellious, colourful, and unpredictable, the Tiger commands awe and respect. This fearless and fiery fighter is revered as the sign of a defender. The Tiger is always ready for action, but they can struggle with indecision. Late-night phone calls? A last-minute adventure hatched in a flurry of texts? That’s standard fare for the always interesting, always plugged-in Tiger.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Personality traits: The Rabbit is the soul of grace and sound advice. People born under this sign will lead a tranquil life, as they avoid drama as much as possible. Instead, they love to surround themselves with beauty. Inclined to be moody, they can come off as detached to people who aren’t part of their inner circle.

Dragon

Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Personality traits: The mighty and magnificent Dragon of ancient myth never ceases to enchant us. Dragon people are full of energy and strength. Life is a blaze of colours, and they are constantly busy. Eccentric and demanding, they never lack friends or admirers. It’s essential that they find a purpose or special mission in life. They need a cause to fight for, a goal to reach, or a wrong to right.

Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Personality traits: The Snake is introspective and can come off as a bit of a mystery at first. Some Snakes may appear detached or lost in their own world, but this is just how they operate. They are highly intuitive and do not like to be rushed when analysing a situation. Graceful and soft-spoken, Snakes naturally gravitate toward all the finer things in life.

Horse

Birth years: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Personality traits: People born in the Horse’s year are full of optimism and high energy, although their moods may cause them to have a hot temper. Intuitive and talkative, they can encourage even the shiest people to open up about their lives. As mentally quick as they are physically active, Horses have cunning social reflexes and handle pressure with ease.

Sheep

Birth years: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027

Personality traits: Sheep are known for their big hearts and commitment to helping others. Often shy, they’re commonly drawn to creative fields and outlets, such as art and fashion. Kind and compassionate, they have an inner determination that seems at odds with their gentle personality. When threatened, they can respond passionately and decisively, even though they detest fighting.

Monkey

Birth years: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028

Personality traits: The Monkey is the sign of the inventor; people born in the Monkey’s year love a good challenge. A natural entertainer, they engage through creativity and charm. The Monkey can solve intricate problems with ease and is very resourceful. A person born under this year is naturally ambitious and can achieve things others dare not attempt.

Rooster

Birth years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029

Personality traits: The Rooster is the most misunderstood and eccentric of all the signs. They can come off brash and overconfident, but at heart, they can be ultra traditional. Roosters are outstanding performers, and they shine when they are the centre of attention. Naturally charismatic, the Rooster is a gifted storyteller.

Dog

Birth years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030

Personality traits: A person born in the year of the Dog is intelligent and refreshingly straightforward. They have a deep sense of loyalty and a passion for justice and equity. People born under this year naturally know how to connect people and work with others, no matter how different.

Boar

Birth years: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2040

Personality traits: The Boar sign symbolises honesty, simplicity, and courage. Boars are known to live in extremes. Whether it’s love, friendship, generosity, or fashion, the Boar never does anything halfway! With such a big personality and passion for expression, the Boar never has a shortage of friends or invitations. This sign’s biggest challenge is saying no.



Elements in Chinese Astrology

In Chinese astrology, each year is also characterised by one of the five elements: metal, water, wood, fire, and earth. These five elements are believed to be the fundamental building blocks of everything in the universe. They all work together, and each has its own unique traits and associations.

Metal

Birth years: Ending in 0 or 1, including 1970, 1971, 1980, 1981, 1990, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2010, 2011, 2020

Personality traits: Passionate, determined, goal-oriented, persevering, stubborn, self-reliant

Water

Birth years: Ending in 2 or 3, including 1972, 1973, 1982, 1983, 1992, 1993, 2002, 2003, 2012, 2013, 2022, 2023

Personality traits: Communicative, creative, emotional, observant, quiet, persuasive

Wood

Birth years: Ending in 4 or 5, including 1974, 1975, 1984, 1985, 1994, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2024, 2025

Personality traits: Strong morals, curious, confident, cooperative, progressive, generous

Fire

Birth years: Ending in 6 or 7, including 1976, 1977, 1986, 1987, 1996, 1997, 2006, 2007, 2016, 2017, 2026, 2027

Personality traits: Decisive, assertive, adventurous, innovative, fearless, impulsive

Earth

Birth years: Ending in 8 or 9, including 1978, 1979, 1988, 1989, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2019

Personality traits: Practical, resourceful, organised, intelligent, enterprising, calm

