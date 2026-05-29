Final Injury Report for Aces-Wings: Will Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale Play?

The Dallas Wings are at home on Thursday night as they host the Las Vegas Aces in a Western Conference showdown.

Dallas enters Thursday’s game with a 4-3 record after defeating the New York Liberty on the road on Sunday afternoon.

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Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In Sunday’s victory over the Liberty, Paige Beuckers led the way for the Wings as she recorded 24 points and six rebounds while Azzi Fudd added 24 points and three rebounds of her own off the bench.

Now Dallas will try to grab another victory on Thursday as they face off against the Aces in a tough home matchup.

On the other side, Las Vegas enters Thursday’s contest with a 4-2 record after losing at home to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night.

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Las Vegas Aces star A’ja WilsonMark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson led the way for the Aces in Saturday’s loss as she ended the game with 24 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks while Nalyssa Smith recorded 22 points and nine rebounds.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Thursday night’s matchup, both squads may be without some of their key players due to injuries.

Aces Injury Report: Will Dana Evans Play?

For the Aces, they have only one player listed on their injury report as they have ruled out guard Dana Evans.

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Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11)Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has ruled out Evans due to a left leg injury as she will miss her seventh consecutive contest to begin the season.

On the other side, the Wings have three players listed on their injury report, including both Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5)Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas has listed Bueckers as probable and she is expected to play against the Aces despite dealing with a left leg injury.

The Wings have listed Ogunbowale as doubtful due to an illness and she is expected to miss her first game of the season.

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Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24)© Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Alanna Smith has also been listed as doubtful and she is also expected to miss her first game of the season due to an illness.

Fans can catch Thursday night’s matchup between the Aces and Wings from Dallas at 8:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on May 28, 2026, where it first appeared in the WNBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.