Finals MVP Ladder: OG Anunoby sprints to the top after Game 4 heroics

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The race for the top spot in the NBA Finals MVP Ladder was just tipped in a certain direction.

That’s because this series begged for a signature moment and it finally arrived in the … Knick of time — as in, with 1 second and change remaining in an insane Game 4.

OG Anunoby’s tip-in to win already ranks as the biggest offensive rebound in New York Knicks’ history, one of the biggest in NBA Finals history, and could be the bucket that ultimately gives the Knicks a championship, provided they cash in with one of their three elimination games.

They’re up 3-1 because of that play, but the epic moment alone doesn’t describe what Anunoby has done this series. Most of his contributions to that point were fantastic yet quiet, until the boom.

OG ANUNOBY’S GAME WINNING TIP IN. pic.twitter.com/5GOGHutoYc — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 11, 2026

POV: you witnessed the game winner in person 🥹 pic.twitter.com/uCAK3ozuP8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 11, 2026

“He gave us a chance to win, and that’s all you could ask for from the best two-way player in the NBA,” said Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Also, remember — his hustle-and-come-from-behind block on De’Aaron Fox in the closing seconds of Game 4, which set up the game-winner, was proof of Anunoby’s baseline-to-baseline impact.

Therefore, he’s not only standing on top of the city right now until further notice, but he’s also on top of the Ladder with the Knicks holding an elimination game over the San Antonio Spurs.

Much can happen, though, in the Ladder race as plenty depends on who rises to the occasion in the eventual closeout game — and also if the Spurs make a rally in this series that mirrors what the Knicks did in Game 4.

The stat to know: Anunoby has made more 3-pointers (15) than Towns and Jalen Brunson combined (14) in the Finals. During the regular season, Anunoby was a reliable shooter (38.6%) from that distance, yet he made fewer 3-pointers per game on average than Deuce McBride.

What they’re saying: “OG, he’s been amazing since he’s got here. This whole playoff run, he’s been amazing on both ends of the ball. He’s a winning player and he made a winning play.” — Knicks guard Josh Hart on Anunoby

1. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

2026 NBA Finals stats: 23.8 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.3 apg

His case: The most understated part of Anunoby’s putback is how there was no instant and fanatical reaction by him. But that’s his nature. Six years ago in the bubble, he sank a game-winner in the playoffs for the Toronto Raptors and calmly walked toward the bench, which had already emptied and was ready to smother him.

His reticent nature is benefiting him in this series, both before that shot and hopefully the Knicks, for the rest of this series, for however long it goes.

“It feels cool,” he said, coolly.

His 33 points on 10-for-15 shooting stood as a difference-maker in Game 4. And nobody in this series is more efficient at shooting the ball. He has 61 points on 19-for-28 shooting in the last two games and is shooting 55% from deep in the series. His play at both ends of the floor has been solid for the Knicks this series, and all he lacked was a special moment. Well, that has arrived. And so has Anunoby.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

2026 NBA Finals stats: 15.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 2.8 apg

His case: Towns has played at a consistently lofty level for much of the series. He managed to shake free of early foul trouble in Game 4 and was on the floor in the fourth quarter. Curiously, until Game 4, Towns hadn’t scored in any of the previous three fourth quarters.

His defense helped the Knicks prevent Victor Wembanyama from dominating them down the stretch in that game. Towns is averaging a double-double and maintains a slight edge in the all-important Big Man Competition this series — and given that the competition is 7-foot-4, that’s a tall order for Towns.

3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2026 NBA Finals stats: 27.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.3 bpg

His case: If not for Anunoby’s tip-in, perhaps Wemby would have pole position on the ladder, because then the series would be tied and the Spurs would hold a measure of momentum headed back to San Antonio. He has improved and matured much since the first half of Game 1 when he struggled.

Since then, aside from some shaky stretches, Wemby’s performance has ranked among the best in this series. He hasn’t been perfect, of course, here in his first taste of the championship series. But he’s clearly a factor at both ends and the biggest concern for the Knicks.

4. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

2026 NBA Finals stats: 29.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5 apg

His case: Brunson finally shook free of faulty shooting by delivering a more efficient effort (12-25 FGs, 9-11 FTs, 36 points) in Game 4. It was his best game of the series from tip-to-buzzer. Brunson was aggressive the entire night and seemed determined to rally the Knicks when hope seemed lost.

Brunson is also commanding the most attention from the Spurs’ defense. Evidently, San Antonio realizes how dangerous he is and how the Spurs must toss additional bodies in his path. If Brunson delivers another solid shooting performance, it’ll be tough for the Spurs to recover.

5. Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

2026 NBA Finals stats: 16.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.8 apg

His case: He continued his solid contribution streak with another double-digit scoring game — he’s the youngest to do so in the NBA Finals — along with dependable defense. It was interesting to see the Spurs search for Harper in the fourth quarter of Game 4 when the team struggled. That reflected the confidence that his teammates and the coaching staff have in Harper, who’s just 20. His 21 points in Game 4 made him the youngest to crack 20-plus in a Finals game.

In addition to his scoring and defense, Harper is snagging rebounds at a higher rate than any guard in this series. Harper is playing with a poise that’s unusual for a rookie, although by now he has an entire regular season and three playoff rounds behind him. Harper has a bright future ahead, although he’d like that future to extend this debut season beyond Game 5 on Saturday. He gets the No. 5 spot on the ladder ahead of teammate Stephon Castle.

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Shaun Powell has covered the NBA since 1985. You can e-mail him at spowell@nba.com, find his archive here and follow him on X.