Florida’s PBI renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport : NPR

By / July 9, 2026

President Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in early May, several months before the renaming took effect.

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It’s official: President Donald J. Trump International Airport is open for business.

The South Florida facility was called Palm Beach International Airport for over half a century until Thursday, when a months-old state law took effect, adding the airport to the growing list of places and things that now bear President Trump’s name.

Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said the president’s plane was the first to land at the newly renamed airport at 5:01 a.m. on Thursday.

“There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor,” he wrote on X. “As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials ‘DJT’ on my boarding pass.”

The president flies in and out of this airport relatively often, as it’s mere miles from his oceanfront estate, Mar-a-Lago. The lifelong New Yorker declared Palm Beach his permanent residence in 2019 and travels there regularly from the White House. More than 8 million passengers fly through its airport each year, on over a dozen airlines.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Federal Aviation Administration authorized the name change to take effect Thursday, meaning it now officially identifies the airport as “DJT” instead of “PBI.” Earlier this week, officials shared a photo of updated signage on the highway directing drivers to the renamed airport. Separately, a 4-mile stretch of the main road linking Mar-a-Lago to the airport was renamed for Trump in January.

The airport said in an online FAQ that the transition — including updates to signage, branding and public-facing materials — “will occur in phases.” For example, passengers should still search “PBI” when booking flights and checking bags, until the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code changes on August 18.

The airport says ownership and operations will not be affected, describing it as a “branding change only.”

“While we recognize that the required name change may be received in different ways by our passengers, we’re grateful for your continued support through this transition period,” airport officials wrote. “While some things may evolve over time, our core focus remains the same: providing a safe, reliable and welcoming airport experience.”

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