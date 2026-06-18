Gaming gets hit by memory shortage: A look at Sandisk’s $3K PlayStation 5 SSD

00:00 Speaker A

The Verge is reporting, Dan, we now have a PlayStation storage upgrade that costs more than three, it’s more than three PS5 Pro consoles.

00:10 Dan

Yeah.

00:11 Speaker A

So I’m not a gamer. Could you explain this to me? Explain the product. Also explain why it’s so expensive.

00:16 Dan

Yeah, so when you have like a something like a a PlayStation, you know, you’re limited on storage, right? It’s like anything else. There’s there’s storage in there. And if you, you know, download games, it just gets full. And so games are huge, so you want to download more. And so you would install a secondary drive or or a new primary drive. That’s what this is. It’s a it’s a new drive that you can, you know, Sony made that from the the jump that you could install your own drive and increase the the the space.

00:43 Dan

This is a a big drive. It’s uh 8 terabytes. so if you look at, you know

00:48 Speaker A

Nearly $3,000.

00:49 Dan

It’s nearly three grand. Yeah. Well, if you look at the the the regular price before discount, that’s a discount, $2,959. It’s $3,700 prior to discount. Now, this kind of goes back to our conversation that we keep having about the memory shortage and the storage shortage. and that’s just driving prices of things like this ever higher. You know, we we were talking uh earlier uh about how uh, you know, the original Nintendo Switch is now worth $50 more than when you bought it in 2017 because of that. They just Nintendo did the same thing with the the new Switch. Microsoft’s done this uh with their surfaces. We just talked about this yesterday, how they raised the price from the original launch to now uh of their prior generation by 500 bucks, right? So this is going to continue to permeate throughout the consumer landscape and it’s going to put pressure on sales because nobody, I don’t know who’s going to spend I mean, look, I I I’m a dork and I spend a lot of money on TVs and stuff like that. I’m not plopping 3700 just so I can store more games.

02:00 Speaker A

Well, so so for your fellow gamers, many of whom may be watching right now, what is your advice on this?

02:05 Dan

Just delete the games. You don’t need to like store them forever. You can download them again, right? If you really want to have storage, go buy the physical game, then you don’t need something like this. That’s very easy and it doesn’t cost you three grand. Go buy a a, you know, dump truck load of games. So, you know, it’s it’s cool. It can hold according to uh Sandisk, it can hold up to 200 games. Um, that’s awesome.

02:37 Dan

I don’t think money’s going to be an issue if you own 200 games for this console that just came out, you know, six years ago. But again, this it’s just an example of what we’re going to continue to see over the, I mean, maybe till 2030, we’ve heard, when it comes to consumer products, we’re all going to be, you know,

02:59 Speaker A

ready for the price hikes. Yeah. Thank you, sir.

03:01 Dan

Yeah. Yeah, taking it on the jaw.