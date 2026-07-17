Gay-Themed Mediterranean Cruise Turned Away From Turkey and Then Egypt

A cruise catering to gay passengers found itself circling the Mediterranean last week after two Muslim countries denied the ship permission to dock in their waters, with the Turkish authorities citing “moral values.”

The Scarlet Lady, chartered by Atlantis Events, an L.G.B.T.Q. vacation company, had been scheduled to stop on July 7 in Kusadasi, a resort town on Turkey’s Aegean coast, but was told it could not as it prepared to set sail from Athens, said Rich Campbell, the company’s president. As an alternative, it got approval to dock in Egypt on July 9, he said — but then was denied entry when just four hours from the intended port, Alexandria.

Local officials of the Aydin province in Turkey said the cruise had been “planned by groups known for behaviors that do not align with the structure of our society” and “caused great discomfort” to Turks. Egypt did not offer a reason, Mr. Campbell said, but he suspected it was similar.

The Egyptian Consulate did not respond to a request for comment.

In the end, the cruise spent a day at sea and then went on to Crete, in Greece, a previously scheduled stop.