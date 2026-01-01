‘General Hospital’s Steve Burton Shocks With Daytime Emmys Reveal

What To Know Steve Burton discussed his Daytime Emmy reel with General Hospital costars Giovanni Mazza and Bradford Anderson.

Burton and Mazza are both nominated this year.

Burton revealed whether or not he submitted footage from Monica Quartermaine’s funeral as part of his Daytime Emmy reel.

Steve Burton is one of the many General Hospital actors who’ve earned a Daytime Emmy nomination this year. The soap veteran spoke with first-time nominee Giovanni Mazza on the latest edition of his That’s Awesome podcast with Bradford Anderson and made a surprising confession about his Daytime Emmy reel.

Unlike in years past, actors don’t submit full episodes for Daytime Emmy consideration. They can pick clips from various episodes into a 15-minute reel. As Mazza was speaking to Burton and Anderson about his reel, he told Burton that he had “an idea of what you submitted,” referring to Burton’s performance during Monica Quartermaine’s funeral.

Mazza said Monica’s funeral was a “culmination” of everything Burton had “ever done and experienced.” He added, “You put it into your work, and everyone saw it.” Burton replied, “I appreciate that, but what’s crazy was that wasn’t in my reel.”

Burton’s reveal left Mazza completely stunned. “Holy smokes,” Mazza said.

Burton explained that he “did use some” of his performance from the Monica tribute episodes, which aired in September 2025, but it wasn’t the bulk of his reel whatsoever. “It was one of those things where there was a million cutaways,” the actor pointed out. “There was no true close-ups really because they had to include everybody in the scene, which is totally fine. But that was an interesting process for me because I thought that was it, Gio. I thought that was going to be the anchor ot the scenes that I submitted, and it wasn’t, and so I had to find other stuff, which is great.”

The actor agreed with his younger costar that Monica’s funeral was a “culmination of my experience there, my time with Leslie, my relationship with Leslie, my relationship with people who were in the scene with me, the feeling of the crew mourning her also. It was a lot, man. It was emotionally a lot. I was grateful for that opportunity.” Burton had worked alongside Charleson for decades after he joined the show in 1991.

Charleson died in January 2025 at the age of 79. The show paid tribute to Charleson’s beloved General Hospital character and her decades-long career in September.

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