Ghana’s Thomas Partey ‘ready’ for England, visa issues ‘out of control’

Thomas Partey has said he is “ready to play” against England on Tuesday after being denied entry to Canada for Ghana’s World Cup opener.

Partey was unable to enter Canada last week due to ongoing criminal proceedings in the UK, having been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in London between 2020 and 2022. Partey has denied all the charges and will attempt to clear his name at a trial next summer.

Ghana take on England in Group L in Boston on Tuesday after winning their opener 1-0, and Partey was asked if he was happy to be returning after his issues in Canada.

“Well, I think it’s a part of football,” he said. “Things happen outside football that you cannot control. So for me now, I feel OK and I’m ready to play.”

Thomas Partey spoke to media on Monday ahead of Ghana’s game against England. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had criticised the visa denial for Partey as a “high-handed and extremely unfair decision.” A Canadian federal judge rejected Ghana’s appeal to get Partey into the country last week and Canada officials have said immigration decisions are made on a case-by-case basis regardless of the World Cup.

Partey’s final two group games are both in the United States, where he has been granted a visa.

His first is in Boston against England, though Ghana boss Carlos Quieroz did not address whether Partey would play at his pre-match news conference.

England’s players will be expected to shake hands with him ahead of kickoff, but the Football Association is understood to be leaving that up to individual players.

The match will see the 33-year-old reconnect with former Arsenal teammates Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

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“I’m really happy to see them again,” Partey added. “I hope they’re going to bring their best and try to give us the opportunity to play against the best and try to compete and enjoy the game.”

Ghana are second in Group L going into Tuesday’s match and will face Croatia in their final group game on Saturday.

Partey added: “It’s not about personal achievement. We are going to play a game of football.

“We are 11 players, we are a team. We have to play as a team. Individually if I can get my best game I will be happy, but at the end of the day it’s the whole team that needs to be at the top level to be able to achieve what you want to achieve.”

Information from PA was used in this report.