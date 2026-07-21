Tory Johnson has exclusive “GMA” Deals & Steals to beat the heat.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as NoSweat, Womaness and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory Johnson’s Deals & Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering. Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.

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Sunday Swagger: Polos and Hats Bring fun back to golf with conversation-starting, compliment-catching prints and a high-energy Southern California vibe. A favorite of Adam Sandler, the buttery-soft performance fabric features four-way stretch, breathable and moisture-wicking comfort, UPF 40 sun protection and a modern, flattering fit you can wear all day from the links to lunch. The matching designs for his and hers, father-son, and full family looks in the same prints are perfect for tournaments, vacations and photo-worthy moments. Hats are also available. Shipping is $5.99 for free over $100.

Sproos!: Filtered Hand Shower and Filter Feel cleaner, fresher and more hydrated after every shower. Most people don’t realize their shower water could be the culprit for dry skin and hair shedding because some tap water is full of heavy metals and harsh chemicals that can damage hair and irritate skin over time. The Sproos! Filtered Shower has a powerful filter that removes those contaminants before they get to you. Unlike other filtered showerheads, Sproos is on a mission to un-basic your bathroom. With colors like lilac, pink, red, blue, yellow, and black, there is a Sproos for every personality and every space. The Sproos! filtered shower installs in five minutes with no drilling and no damage. Shipping is $4.99.

Effectively control sweat, without compromise. Carpe creates smarter sweat protection for anywhere you sweat: underarms, hands, feet, face, chest and more. The Clinical Grade Underarm Antiperspirant Stick is a highly effective solution developed with the help of dermatologists and excessive sweaters. This stick features an optimized concentration of active ingredient and charcoal powder, selected for maximum sweat prevention. Underarm Antiperspirant Lotion Stick is formulated with a unique blend of clinical and naturally derived ingredients to control sweat, prevent odor and nourish skin. Sweat Absorbing lotion for thighs, hands, feet and beyond plus Feminine Care Deodorant for more sensitive areas. Face Primer with SPF is loaded with sweat-absorbing powders and SPF 30. Instant Matte setting mist, mineral setting powder and more are available. Limit five per product. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two or more.

Keep headwear and faces dry and clean. NoSweat liners are developed with patented Sweat-Lock technology using polymers and proprietary layering system to immediately wick sweat from skin, providing a one-way “trap door” that permanently locks in sweat, moisture and odor inside its core, while remaining dry to the touch. It helps keep sweat out of your eyes and reduces fogging in eyewear. Built to increase performance, promote hygiene and diminish sweat stains. Choose from six-pack options for visors and hats. Limit 50 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Live fully and age well with effective, modern solutions from Womaness. Let’s Neck is a cult favorite and Womaness’ No. 1 bestseller, targeting the thinning, crepey skin of the neck and décolleté using a hydrating and smoothing solution that goes on with a cooling and massaging roller applicator. The Works is a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer for your body in any stage, helping to hydrate and tone, boost elasticity, tighten crepiness, and replenish texture. Serum, eye opener and more are available. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.