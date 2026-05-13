Google Says Criminal Hackers Used A.I. to Find a Major Software Flaw

Google’s research arrives as the technology industry and governments, including the Trump administration, re-evaluate how, and whether, to police advanced versions of A.I., in large part because of growing concerns over what they mean for cybersecurity.

Flaws like the one identified by Google and the hacking group are known as “zero-day vulnerabilities” — security holes that are unknown to the software makers. They were once considered so rare and powerful that they could fetch millions of dollars on black markets used to sell hacking tools.

But new A.I. models like Anthropic’s Mythos, which was announced last month, appear to be so good at finding such holes that Anthropic shared it only with a limited number of firms and government agencies in the United States and Britain. When Mythos was announced, Anthropic said it had identified thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities “in every major operating system and every major web browser,” including many that were decades old.

A.I. models are rapidly upending cybersecurity. Late last year, Anthropic said that state-sponsored Chinese hackers had used its technology in an effort to infiltrate the computer systems of about 30 companies and government agencies around the world. It was the first reported case of a cyberattack in which A.I. had gathered sensitive information with limited help from human operators.

The zero-day flaw was detected by the Google Threat Intelligence Group within the past few months and was exploited by “prominent cybercrime threat actors” in a script of the Python programming language. It would have allowed the hackers to bypass two-factor authentication on “a popular open-source, web-based system administration tool,” though the hackers also would have needed access to valid credentials like user names and passwords to be successful, the company said.