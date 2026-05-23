Gray wolf tracked in Sequoia National Park for first time in 100 years

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – A female gray wolf known as BEY03F was tracked into Sequoia National Park in California, making her the first known gray wolf to do so in more than a century.

The wolf was born to the former Beyem Seyo Pack in 2023, but BEY03F dispersed from her pack prior to livestock conflicts in 2025 that caused several members of the pack to be lethally removed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

In May 2025, BEY03F was tracked on a CDFW camera in the zone of the Yowlumni Pack, where she was captured and collared for tracking, then released.

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Since then, CDFW has monitored her movements throughout California.

CDFW tracks these wolves to conserve and observe the population across the state.

Earlier this year, BEY03F was tracked south in Los Angeles County, according to John Marchwick with California Wolf Watch on Facebook.

Gray wolves are built to travel long distances. BEY03F reportedly traveled more than 370 miles from her pack in Plumas County down into Yowlumni territory, then even further south into Los Angeles County.

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Now, she’s making the trek up north again. It’s unclear if BEY03F is traveling in a pack or alone through Sequoia National Park, and how long she’ll stay there.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered in California by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2011, gray wolves naturally reintroduced themselves into the state.

In 2026, there are nine known and monitored gray wolf packs in California, but CDFW understands there is likely an unknown number of individual wolves that are in California that may have dispersed from packs in California or from adjacent states.

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You can keep up with BEY03F and other tracked wolves in California through the CDFW Wolf Tracker.