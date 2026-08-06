GTA 6 is almost here and there’s a new affordable way to upgrade your console before launch

Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here with a confirmed release date of November 19, 2026.

But in anticipation of the latest instalment, fans have a decision to make.

While Sony hasn’t officially announced the PlayStation 6, speculation around the next console is already growing – but no one knows exactly when it will arrive.

So, what happens if the latest console drops sooner than expected?

Upgrade your console with a Raylo subscription here

Rather than waiting to see what happens, switching to a console subscription means you can upgrade your console when the time is right.

How to upgrade your PS5 for less before GTA 6 drops

Instead of committing to a console that needs to be replaced when the PS6 eventually arrives, gamers can turn to flexible subscription models that prioritise access over long-term ownership.

That way, you can upgrade your memory ahead of GTA VI launch day, and when newer hardware becomes available (fingers crossed for PS6), you can simply choose to upgrade.

Raylo offers a range of subscription services for its top-selling consoles, such as the PS5, Nintendo Switch and VR2.

Fans are opting for flexible subscriptions to secure extra storage in time for GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

This gives gamers the flexibility to upgrade your console as soon as newer devices become available.

For instance, Raylo currently offers the following subscription options for the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console (825GB):

Sony PlayStation5 Digital Edition Console (825GB) subscription prices:

36 months: £12.79

24 months: £15.49

12 months: £21.49

Monthly rolling (cancel anytime): £30.95

There are also subscriptions available for PS5 with 1TB and 2TB memory cards here.

Alongside gaming consoles, Raylo also offers subscriptions for phones, laptops and monitors.

You can learn more about prices and the subscriptions on offer here.

For those looking to pick up a new PS5 before GTA VI launches, Sony reassured fans in its latest 2026 earnings report that the software giant has enough supply to meet demand this financial year.

In the latest 2026 financial report, Sony confirmed: “We have secured the quantity of memory necessary to meet our projected sales volume for FY26.”

A subscription service enables fans to upgrade their console when the time comes (Rockstar Games)

What is GTA VI about?

‘Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,’ reads the synopsis of GTA VI.

‘But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.’

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on November 19, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The PC port hasn’t been officially announced yet.

Upgrade your PS5 with a Raylo subscription here