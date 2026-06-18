GTA 6 Shuts Down Company Operations, Third Delay Could Cause Chaos

The launch of GTA VI has caused an unexpected company to shut down its operations, but if it suffers another release date delay, chaos could ensue.

Assuming that the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series doesn’t suffer yet another delay, hopefully, we can all assume that in the next five months, we could all be exploring Vice City once more in GTA VI.

While we’ll be hoping that GTA VI doesn’t suffer another delay, that prospect is always looming and judging by previous releases, Rockstar Games certainly isn’t beyond delaying the game to improve on what it has already created. After all, fans expect nothing less than pure excellence from the developer, with scores of 8/10 being deemed as a huge flop.

It seems silly to say that if GTA VI were to score an 8/10, the video game community would go into a meltdown across social media, and we all know that would happen. But we’re sure that the upcoming Rockstar Games title won’t score anything less than a 9/10, right?

Why Has a Company Shut Down Because of GTA VI?

Yes, that’s right, a company has shut down operations all thanks to the launch of GTA VI. But who and why has this happened, I hear you ask?

GTA VI

As brought to our attention by Reddit user Suitable-Ad3971 Burger Motorsports, a performance tuning company in Simi Valley, California, USA, has shut down for the day so that its employees can play GTA VI on release.

“To all staff, customers, dealers, and partners, Burger Motorsports will be observing a temporary company-wide operational pause on Thursday, November 19, 2026, ” reads a statement from the company.

“After reviewing multiple employee scheduling conflicts, management has determined that normal business operations may be impacted due to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Several team members have already notified management that they will be unavailable, unreachable, and/or ‘in Vice City’ for the duration of the day.

“Normal business operations are expected to resume once employees have completed their initial exploration, finished at least one mission, and returned to reality. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented cultural event. Sincerely, Burger Motorsports Management”

It’s not every day that you’ll see a company willing to lose a whole day of income, just so its employees can play the latest big video game release. Though I suppose, GTA VI is not your everyday big video game release. Let’s just hope that they don’t all have the day off for nothing.

Assuming that it suffers no further delay, Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on 19 November 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Its PC port hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re confident that announcement will be made.

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