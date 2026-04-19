Hailee Steinfeld: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld step out glowing after welcoming their first child | NFL News

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The Buffalo Bills have a new “little cheerleader,” and the parents are already back on the scene! Just hours after announcing the birth of their first child, superstar QB Josh Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, made their first public appearance and they did it in style.The couple wasn’t just out for a casual dinner, they were celebrating at the star-studded wedding of Josh’s best friend, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Go From New Parents to Wedding Guests in 24 Hours



The news first broke on Thursday. Hailee took to her lifestyle newsletter, Beau Society, to share the heart-melting news with a post titled “Special Delivery.” She confirmed to her fans that she and Josh had welcomed a baby daughter.Hailee wrote: “Our baby girl has arrived!! We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed… thank you so much for the love.” Fans had been speculating for months, so the official confirmation sent the internet into a total meltdown.You might think new parents would be stuck on the couch with diapers and lullabies, but Josh and Hailee had a very important date to keep. Literally one day after the big announcement, the pair showed up at the Rancho Valencia Resort in California for Sam Darnold’s wedding.Josh and Sam aren’t just “co-workers.” They were drafted together back in 2018 and have been inseparable “best friends” ever since. There was no way Josh was going to miss Sam saying “I do” to his partner, Katie.According to guests at the wedding, Josh and Hailee looked absolutely glowing. This was their first time being seen in public as “Mom and Dad,” and they reportedly spent the night accepting hugs and congratulations from half the NFL.Even though they have a newborn at home, they made sure to hit the dance floor to celebrate Sam’s big moment. Hailee looked stunning, and Josh was clearly the “proud dad,” showing off photos of the new baby to his fellow quarterbacks.Josh and Hailee have been private about their relationship since they started dating in 2023, but they have quickly become the NFL’s favorite “power couple.” From quiet dates in Buffalo to the red carpets of Hollywood, they’ve done it all and now they’ve added a “Mini-Steinfeld-Allen” to the mix.With the NFL season just around the corner, Bills fans are already joking that the baby is the “good luck charm” Josh needs for a Super Bowl run. Congrats to the happy couple and welcome to the world, baby girl!