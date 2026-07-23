Halo Campaign Evolved Release Date and Early Access Times Revealed

Halo: Campaign Evolved launches on July 28, but Premium Edition owners can start playing five days early. Here is when the Halo remake releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in every region, how to get early access, and whether the New Zealand method will let you play even sooner.

Screenshot: Xbox

Halo: Campaign Evolved release date is on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. However, its launch schedule may initially seem confusing because the game technically has two separate release dates. Players with early access can begin playing the reimagined Halo campaign five days before its full release.

The earliest you can play Halo: Campaign Evolved is Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET with early access. With two launch dates and multiple time zones to consider, figuring out exactly when the game becomes available in your region can get confusing. To make things easier, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below showing the early access and standard release dates and times for every major region.

Halo Campaign Evolved Release Times for Every Region

Region Early Access Full Launch United States (PT) July 23 – 8:00 AM July 28 – 8:00 AM United States (CT) July 23 – 10:00 AM July 28 – 10:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) July 23 – 11:00 AM July 28 – 11:00 AM Brazil July 23 – 12:00 PM July 28 – 12:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) July 23 – 4:00 PM July 28 – 4:00 PM France July 23 – 5:00 PM July 28 – 5:00 PM Germany July 23 – 5:00 PM July 28 – 5:00 PM Turkey July 23 – 6:00 PM July 28 – 6:00 PM United Arab Emirates July 23 – 7:00 PM July 28 – 7:00 PM China July 23 – 11:00 PM July 28 – 11:00 PM Japan July 24 – 12:00 AM July 29 – 12:00 AM South Korea July 24 – 12:00 AM July 29 – 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 24 – 1:00 AM July 29 – 1:00 AM New Zealand July 24 – 3:00 AM July 29 – 3:00 AM

How to Get Halo Campaign Evolved Early Access

Screenshot: Xbox

Halo: Campaign Evolved offers five days of early access to players who pre-order or purchase the Premium Edition on PlayStation Store, Xbox, or Steam. To play the game on July 23, you will need to shell out $69.99. If you already pre-ordered the base version, there will be an option on the PlayStation Store and Xbox to upgrade to the Premium Edition for $20.

So, if you want to unlock Halo: Campaign Evolved early access, you just need to pre-order the Premium version of the Halo remake. Thankfully, the more expensive edition also comes with a few extra bonus perks and rewards, which we’ll list below:

Halo Campaign Evolved Premium Edition Bonuses

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Alpha Halo Armory Pack, featuring five Master Chief armor skins and six weapon skins

The Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved Digital Artbook

Halo: Hungry Buzzards Digital Short Story

Digital Game Manual

Does the New Zealand trick Method Work for Halo Campaign Evolved?

Screenshot: Xbox

No, the “New Zealand Trick method” will not work with Halo: Campaign Evolved. That is because the Halo remake has a simultaneous global release at 8 AM PT, meaning it unlocks worldwide at the same moment in all regions.

As a result, New Zealand players will get Campaign Evolved at 3 AM NZST on July 24 for early access and July 29 for the full launch. Changing your console’s region to New Zealand will not let you play earlier. The trick only works for games released at midnight in each region.