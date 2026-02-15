How Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort Is Bringing a New Level of Luxury to Croatia : Get the Inside Scoop

Minor Hotels has announced its exciting debut in Croatia with the opening of the Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort in Savudrija, situated on the prestigious Istrian Peninsula. Set to welcome guests from late March 2026, the resort will offer an exclusive blend of luxury and Croatian heritage, while further strengthening Minor Hotels’ presence along the stunning Adriatic coastline. Following a full refurbishment, the property will relaunch as the Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort in early 2027, bringing Anantara’s signature hospitality and experiential luxury to the region.

This new resort will introduce a wealth of world-class facilities, all while being set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Adriatic Sea. With its prime location, the resort will provide visitors with a truly luxurious experience while offering easy access to major airports in Croatia, Slovenia, and Italy.

Anantara’s First Resort in Croatia: What to Expect

The Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort will offer 186 keys, including spacious rooms, suites, and luxury villas, all designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and luxury. Each accommodation option will be designed with Anantara’s signature style, blending local Istrian heritage with modern amenities, creating a tranquil sanctuary for guests.

Guests can look forward to an impressive array of dining options, with three distinctive restaurants serving both international and regional specialties. There will also be four bars, where visitors can unwind and enjoy refreshing drinks while soaking in the beautiful views of the Adriatic coastline. Whether you’re dining indoors or outdoors, the resort promises an exceptional culinary experience that reflects the best of Istrian and Mediterranean cuisine.

World-Class Wellness and Spa Facilities

As part of the resort’s luxurious offerings, the Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort will feature a state-of-the-art spa and wellness center. Guests will have access to a range of treatments and therapies designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. The full-service spa will offer both indoor and outdoor areas, allowing guests to relax in a serene environment while overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic Sea.

In addition to the wellness facilities, the resort will also offer indoor and outdoor swimming pools, including those with ocean views, ensuring that guests can enjoy both relaxation and fitness during their stay. The resort will provide a holistic and rejuvenating experience, allowing guests to unwind while surrounded by the natural beauty of Istria.

Golf and Recreation on the Adriatic Coast

Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort will also be home to the premier golf course of the Adriatic – the stunning 18-hole, par-72 Golf Adriatic PGA National Croatia. The course, which runs alongside the coastline, offers magnificent views of the sea and the surrounding landscapes, making it one of the most picturesque golf courses in the region. Golf enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a world-class experience on one of the finest courses in Europe, ideal for both beginners and experienced golfers.

Whether you are an avid golfer or a casual player, the resort will cater to your needs, providing access to excellent facilities and opportunities for leisure. Alongside golf, the resort will offer a range of outdoor activities, including guided nature walks, cycling, and water-based excursions, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Istrian Peninsula.

MICE Facilities for Corporate and Private Events

The resort will also cater to business and corporate travelers with its dedicated MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) area. The MICE facilities will include flexible meeting rooms and event spaces, fully equipped with the latest technology and services to host high-end corporate retreats, conferences, or private events like weddings and celebrations. Anantara’s personalized service will ensure that every event is executed to the highest standards, providing guests with an unforgettable experience in a luxurious and scenic setting.

Cultural Immersion and Local Experiences

As part of the resort’s offerings, guests will be able to experience the rich culture and history of the Istrian Peninsula. Anantara’s commitment to providing immersive cultural experiences will be reflected in activities that explore the region’s heritage, from wine-tasting tours to visits to ancient Istrian towns and villages.

Guests can take part in curated experiences that offer insights into local traditions, cuisine, and crafts. Whether through private tours, cooking classes, or engaging with local artisans, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the region’s fascinating history and traditions.

Strategic Location with Excellent Accessibility

The resort’s location in Savudrija is perfectly positioned for both relaxation and exploration. The region is easily accessible with convenient links to Trieste Airport in Italy, Portorož Airport in Slovenia, and Pula and Rijeka Airports in Croatia, making it a prime destination for international travelers looking to explore the Adriatic coast.

Istria itself is a region known for its natural beauty, charming towns, and incredible cuisine. It is one of the Adriatic’s hidden gems, offering visitors an authentic, unspoiled experience while being close enough to major European cities for easy access. Whether you are visiting for the first time or returning to the area, Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort offers a luxurious base from which to explore all that the region has to offer.

Looking Ahead: Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort

The Anantara Adriatic Istria Resort promises to redefine luxury tourism in Croatia, blending the natural beauty of the Istrian Peninsula with world-class facilities and service. With its extensive renovations planned and its focus on providing guests with a unique experience that celebrates local culture and heritage, the resort will undoubtedly become a standout destination for luxury travelers. Set to reopen in 2026 and relaunch fully in early 2027, it offers a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural exploration.