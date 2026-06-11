How to watch BAN vs AUS ODI series 2026 live: Start time, TV channels and streaming details worldwide originally appeared on Cricket News. Add Cricket News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
KEY TAKEAWAYS:
-
Travis Head and Mitch Marsh both absent; Ollie Peake set for more opportunities.
-
Bangladesh’s slow home conditions remain their biggest weapon against Australia.
Advertisement
Where to watch the 2026 BAN vs AUS ODI series in Bangladesh live worldwide
Australia are heading to Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series that begins on June 9 and runs until June 21, covering three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
It is Australia’s first 50-over visit to the country in 15 years, as their previous ODI tour was in 2011, when they completed a clean 3-0 sweep.
The ODIs will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, before the three-match T20I leg moves to the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
MORE: Australia squad for Bangladesh ODI tour 2026
Advertisement
Travis Head is absent on personal leave and will also miss the T20I series that follows, with a replacement yet to be confirmed. Mitch Marsh remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Their absence continues to open the door for teenager Ollie Peake, who has been retained and is expected to gain further experience at the international level.
Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has seven Test caps but is yet to represent Australia in white-ball cricket, has been added to the ODI squad and could earn his limited-overs debut in Dhaka. He replaces leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, who picked up a hamstring injury in Lahore. Matt Short has also been kept on following the Pakistan series, and Josh Inglis continues as ODI captain.
Here’s a breakdown of broadcast details of the Bangladesh vs Australia series from different regions globally.
|
Region
|
Television
|
OTT / Digital
|
Bangladesh
|
T Sports, Nagorik TV
|
Tapmad
|
Australia
|
Fox Sports
|
Fox Sports
|
Pakistan
|
PTV Sports
|
Tapmad
|
New Zealand
|
Sky NZ
|
Sky NZ
|
India
|
—
|
FanCode
|
Sri Lanka
|
Dialog
|
Dialog
|
USA & Canada
|
Willow
|
Willow
|
United Kingdom
|
TNT Sports
|
—
|
Rest of the World
|
—
|
Sports Central
Where to watch BAN vs AUS ODI series live in Australia
-
Live streaming: Fox Sports
Advertisement
Fox Sports offers complete ball-by-ball live coverage for the ODI series.
MORE: Stokes’ England captaincy at risk? ECB set to investigate nightclub incident
Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in the UK
The matches will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.
Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in India
-
Online live stream: FanCode
FanCode will be live-streaming the series in India.
Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in the US & Canada
Willow offers live coverage via cable providers and its official app and website.
MORE:‘Absolute nonsense’: Jason Gillespie rips apart Kevin Pietersen for rejecting Alastair Cook’s opinion on RCB’s Jacob Bethell
Advertisement
Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in Pakistan
PTV Sports will broadcast, whereas Tapmad will live stream the matches in Pakistan.
BAN vs AUS ODI series start time worldwide
-
Australia (AEDT): 2:30 p.m.
-
Pakistan (PST): 10:00 p.m.
-
Bangladesh (BST): 11:00 a.m.
To keep up to date with all the latest cricket news and share your opinion on the biggest topics visit our Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter) pages.