How to watch BAN vs AUS ODI series 2026 live: Start time, TV channels and streaming details worldwide originally appeared on Cricket News. Add Cricket News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

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Travis Head and Mitch Marsh both absent; Ollie Peake set for more opportunities.

Bangladesh’s slow home conditions remain their biggest weapon against Australia.

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Where to watch the 2026 BAN vs AUS ODI series in Bangladesh live worldwide

Australia are heading to Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series that begins on June 9 and runs until June 21, covering three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

It is Australia’s first 50-over visit to the country in 15 years, as their previous ODI tour was in 2011, when they completed a clean 3-0 sweep.

The ODIs will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, before the three-match T20I leg moves to the Bir Sreshtho Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

MORE: Australia squad for Bangladesh ODI tour 2026

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Travis Head is absent on personal leave and will also miss the T20I series that follows, with a replacement yet to be confirmed. Mitch Marsh remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Their absence continues to open the door for teenager Ollie Peake, who has been retained and is expected to gain further experience at the international level.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has seven Test caps but is yet to represent Australia in white-ball cricket, has been added to the ODI squad and could earn his limited-overs debut in Dhaka. He replaces leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, who picked up a hamstring injury in Lahore. Matt Short has also been kept on following the Pakistan series, and Josh Inglis continues as ODI captain.

Here’s a breakdown of broadcast details of the Bangladesh vs Australia series from different regions globally.

Region Television OTT / Digital Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Tapmad Australia Fox Sports Fox Sports Pakistan PTV Sports Tapmad New Zealand Sky NZ Sky NZ India — FanCode Sri Lanka Dialog Dialog USA & Canada Willow Willow United Kingdom TNT Sports — Rest of the World — Sports Central

Where to watch BAN vs AUS ODI series live in Australia



Live streaming: Fox Sports

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Fox Sports offers complete ball-by-ball live coverage for the ODI series.

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Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in the UK





The matches will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.

Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in India



Online live stream: FanCode

FanCode will be live-streaming the series in India.

Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in the US & Canada

Willow offers live coverage via cable providers and its official app and website.

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Where to watch the BAN vs AUS ODI series live in Pakistan





PTV Sports will broadcast, whereas Tapmad will live stream the matches in Pakistan.

BAN vs AUS ODI series start time worldwide

Australia (AEDT): 2:30 p.m.

Pakistan (PST): 10:00 p.m.







Bangladesh (BST): 11:00 a.m.

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