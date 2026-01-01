How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: TV channel and streaming options for July 25

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to keep a four-game winning streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday. Foster Griffin (11-2, 2.68 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals, who are 52-52 this season and fourth in the NL East. Mitch Bratt (0-0, 5.06 ERA) is starting for the Diamondbacks, who are 55-49 and second in the NL West.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Washington Nationals

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals odds

Favorite Moneyline: Nationals -135

Nationals -135 Underdog Moneyline: Diamondbacks +110

Diamondbacks +110 Total: 9

9 Total Over Odds: -120

-120 Total Under Odds: +100

Injury reports

Nationals

Drew Millas: 10 Day IL (Finger), PJ Poulin: 15 Day IL (Flexor), Brad Lord: 15 Day IL (Side), Josiah Gray: 60 Day IL (Elbow), DJ Herz: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60 Day IL (Forearm), Richard Lovelady: 60 Day IL (Tricep), Jake Irvin: 60 Day IL (Shoulder), Mitchell Parker: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Trevor Williams: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar: 10 Day IL (Hamstring), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10 Day IL (Adductor), Tommy Troy: 10 Day IL (Shoulder), Zac Gallen: 15 Day IL (Elbow), Drey Jameson: 15 Day IL (Hip), Mike Soroka: 15 Day IL (Lower body), A.J. Puk: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Cristian Mena: 60 Day IL (Shoulder), Blake Walston: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60 Day IL (Elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60 Day IL (Shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Stats to know

Washington’s James Wood is slashing .270/.395/.548 this season with 28 home runs (6th in MLB), 69 RBIs (7th in MLB) and an OPS of .943 (5th in MLB). He has a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 16.6% walk rate in 488 plate appearances, and he has scored 94 total runs. Wood has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts.

In 427 plate appearances, C.J. Abrams is hitting .288/.361/.544 with a .905 OPS and 16 steals on 20 attempts. He has hit 24 long balls (9th in MLB), driven in 76 runs (3rd in MLB) and scored 63 times.

Ketel Marte is hitting for a .258 BA, .311 OBP and .458 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 57 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 60 runs.

In 430 plate appearances, Corbin Carroll has hit 15 long balls, tallied 49 RBIs and scored 59 runs. He is batting .252/.344/.491 and has posted a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. Carroll has recorded 13 steals on 15 attempts.

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