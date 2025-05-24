How to Watch the 2025 French Open Tennis Games Online for Free

One of the best and brightest stars in tennis, akin to Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, in addition to Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, battle it out on clay courts courts in the course of the 2025 French Open.

The tennis event airs throughout on TNT, TBS and truTV within the U.S. beginning on Sunday, Could 25 till Sunday, June 8.

At a Look: The best way to Watch the 2025 French Open Finals

Under, maintain studying to learn the way to stream the 2025 French Open on-line with and with out cable, together with free of charge.

When Are the 2025 French Open Finals? Date, Time, Lineup

The 2025 French Open runs from Could 25 to June 8 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The primary match of the event begins at 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET. Discover the schedule for the 2025 French Open, and see the total order of play at Rolandgarros.com.

Matches are televised dwell on TNT, TBS and truTV, regardless of a nine-hour distinction between Paris and Los Angeles, or a six-hour time distinction between Paris and New York Metropolis.

The best way to Stream the 2025 French Open Finals On-line With out Cable

The best method to stream the 2025 French Open with out cable is with Sling Blue, the streamer consists of TNT, TBS and truTV, all three of the networks overlaying the tennis event.

As well as, you may watch the French Open tennis event on-line via any cable TV streaming service, together with DirecTV and Hulu + Dwell TV.

Be taught extra about all the methods to observe the French Open tennis event beneath, together with free trials.

Sling

Sling is likely one of the most wallet-friendly choices for brand spanking new dwell TV streaming subscribers who need to watch the French Open on ABC. The Sling Blue plan is $25.50 for the primary month of service ($50.99 per thirty days afterward). Sling Blue options NBC, Fox, Fox Sports activities, Discovery Channel, CNN, Fox Information, USA Community, Bravo, QVC, MSNBC and way more.

Please word: Pricing and channel availability varies from TV market to TV market.

Greatest cable streamer

Need to watch the 2025 French Open finals on-line free of charge? Join DirecTV, a dwell streaming service that features TNT, TBS and truTV, as a part of its channel choices. Even higher: The cable streamer presents a five-day free trial that you should utilize now to livestream the tennis event. DirecTV begins at $69.99 per thirty days for the “MySports” bundle.

Hulu greatest streaming bundle

Watch the 2025 French Open finals on TNT, TBS and truTV via Hulu + Dwell TV, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning at $82.99 per thirty days. For a restricted time, the cable streaming service is providing a three-day free trial — so new subscribers can stream the tennis event free of charge throughout that interval.

Accessible with or with out adverts, Hulu + Dwell TV consists of ABC, ESPN, CBS, CNN, Fox and 90 different main cable information, leisure and sports activities channels. You’ll get entry to dwell streaming and occasions on ESPN+, like UFC, PGA, soccer, baseball and extra.

In the meantime, the French Open can be livestreaming on HBO Max.

The best way to Watch the 2025 French Open Finals On TV

The 2025 French Open airs on cable on NBC. Choose fundamental cable packages will allow you to stream the tennis event dwell on TNTDrama.com, TBS.com and truTV.com, akin to DirecTV, Hulu + Dwell TV, Verizon and Xfinity, to call just a few.