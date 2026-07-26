iPhone 18 Release Date: Spring Delay Boosts Autumn iPhone 18 Pro Sales

Customers shop at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new product launch day on September 19, 2025 (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on Sept. 12. Unlike previous years, the iPhone 18 Pro models will launch separately from the entry-level iPhone 18 models. This is not a failure in the supply chain; instead, it is an explicit decision to maximize revenue. By offering the higher-margin Pro models in the autumn sales window and pushing the entry-level iPhone to Spring 2027, Apple increases its average selling price during the high-volume holiday sales quarter.

iPhone 18 Pricing: The $200 Impatience Tax Apple’s delayed spring launch of the entry-level iPhone 18 forces autumn upgraders to buy an additional $200 for the Pro models, penalizing early adoption to elevate average selling prices. The September launch date for a new iPhone family has been a consistent part of Apple’s calendar for more than a decade. Carrier contracts, and indeed carrier marketing, are built around the annual upgrade cycle, with 12-, 24-, or 36-month iPhone contracts firmly anchored to Apple’s regular launch window. With contracts coming to an end, buying the next iPhone is the easiest route. With the iPhone 18 option unavailable, consumers have to choose between keeping an out-of-contract smartphone or paying $200 for the iPhone 18 Pro upgrade. By removing the equivalent of the iPhone 17’s $799 price from the initial iPhone 18 portfolio, Apple is protecting its finances during this downturn by upselling customers in the background. In the process, margin efficiency will climb, benefiting Apple’s revenue over the same period. It will be interesting to see the year-on-year change in new iPhone unit sales for the final calendar quarter, as we’ll be able to gauge how effective the separation has been/

The iPhone 18 Pro Memory Is Apple Intelligence’s Gatekeeper Restricting autumn hardware releases to the iPhone 18 Pro creates an immediate software disparity, reserving advanced local AI processing for premium buyers. Apple can sweeten the deal of September’s iPhone 18 Pro for those who were expecting the iPhone 18 to arrive. iOS 27 will launch with the iPhone 18 Pro and introduce the latest features of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. You can expect these to be heavily marketed and called out as key features of the new iPhone family. The beta versions of iOS 27 demonstrate that 12 GB of memory is the minimum required for the full suite of tools, especially the ability to run Large Language Models (LLMs) locally and privately. Consumers who would normally pick up the iOS update on an older phone won’t have this option available, except on a very limited set of older iPhones that ship with 12 GB. It’s a requirement that will frustrate the majority of existing iPhone owners. While the base iPhone 18 may or may not ship with the required 12 GB in spring 2027, those looking for a new iPhone with AI can only choose from the upcoming Pro models.

Eliminating The Mid-Tier iPhone 18 Options For The Holiday Tech Shoppers Apple’s split hardware schedule disrupts holiday retail gifting by removing mid-tier current-generation options from shoppers. The delay of the iPhone 18 until 2027 will have a material effect on holiday sales. Just as those looking to upgrade in September will come up short and be pushed towards the more expensive model, so holiday shoppers will find themselves without a mid-range $799 option. The binary choice is to buy the iPhone 17 even though it will be more than a year old, or to pay an estimated $200 premium for the more powerful and more profitable iPhone 18 Pro. The lack of an iPhone 18 on retail shelves will keep the iPhone 17’s price high, both in the Apple Store and in secondary markets. Committing to buying an iPhone 17 in late 2026 may be a false economy. Artificial Intelligence will require more memory than the iPhone 17 offers, and it will be rapidly superseded, likely by April, with the iPhone 18 launch. When the iPhone 18 does arrive, and Apple establishes Siri AI, the resale value of the iPhone 17 will fall even faster.