Jack Black, Paul Rudd fan Drew Barrymore after she experiences hot flash

Drew Barrymore received a helping fan from Jack Black and Paul Rudd after she began experiencing menopause symptoms during their interview.

The Daytime Emmy-winning host had just begun chatting with the Anaconda stars on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show when she notified the pair that she needed to shuck off her gray blazer because she was experiencing a hot flash.

“I’m sorry, I have to take this off, I’m so friggin’ hot,” Barrymore said as she removed the jacket and loosened her white tie. “Oh my God, so steamy! So steamy!”

Black and Rudd, in response, began furiously fanning at Barrymore with their hands. “Thank you so much,” she said. “You both have wives and you understand. It’s so real!”

Barrymore continued, “I want to wear the tie and the blazer, but right now there is steam coming from every part of my body.”

Black and Rudd were sympathetic to Barrymore’s experience. “We get it,” Black replied. Rudd added, “Yeah!”

Hot flashes are a common symptom of menopause that causes a sudden and unexpected feeling of heat across the upper body that is often accompanied by sweating and flushed skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be treated with different medications as well as by avoiding certain triggers like heavy clothing, hot weather, spicy foods, and stress.

Barrymore quickly got back on track and carried on with their interview until her symptoms decided to trip her up for a second time right at the end of the segment.

“You guys, Anaconda is… uh, it comes… Let me try that again,” she said, turning toward a giggling Rudd and Black. “The menopause also messes with your brain a lot too, it’s like, ugh, God.”

Rudd noted that his wife, Julie Yaeger, has dealt with hot flashes as well. “My wife, we’ll be sitting around, she’ll just go, ‘Feel the back of my neck, feel the back of my neck,’” he said. “She can’t take it.”

To accentuate his point, Barrymore stood up and pulled her hair up into a loose ponytail so that the Anchorman star could feel the heat emanating from the back of her neck. After touching it, Rudd simply replied, “That’s my wife!”

Black, Barrymore, Rudd, and Barrymore’s pet bearded dragon Jeremy.

Over the last six seasons of her talk show, Barrymore has spoken openly about her menopause and perimenopause journey. She actually experienced her first-ever hot flash while interviewing Murder Mystery 2 stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in 2023.

“For the first time, I think I’m having my first hot flash!” Barrymore exclaimed on the show. “Do you feel this?”

Pressing a hand to Barrymore’s chest, Aniston replied, “Oh, I do. It’s internal heat.”

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS.