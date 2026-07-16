Jack Whitehall Talks New Celebrity Game Show ‘Nation’s Dumbest’

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TODAY Fan Takes Pop Quiz for a Chance to Win Some Cash
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Matt Damon Says He Broke a ‘Family Rule’ to Film ‘The Odyssey’
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Matt Damon, Himesh Patel and Corey Hawkins Talk ‘The Odyssey’
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‘Label•Less’ Cast Performs ‘Together is Better’ Live on TODAY
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World Cup Fans Compete in Trivia for Chance to Win Prizes
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John Leguizamo’s Show & Tell: Tacos, the Hustle, More
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3rd Hour and TODAY With Jenna & Friends Nominated for Emmys
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‘Jeopardy!’ Announcer Johnny Gilbert Celebrates His 98th Birthday
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UP NEXT
TODAY Fan Takes Pop Quiz for a Chance to Win Some Cash
01:24
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TV Host Keltie Knight Opens up on Her Journey to Self-Acceptance
08:42
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Mary Steenburgen Shares Sneak Peek at New Comedy ‘The Dink’
06:18
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Jon Bernthal Talks ‘The Odyssey,’ Return as The Punisher, More
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What Is Whimsy Maxxing? How to Get in on the Summer Trend
04:46
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Storm-Tracking Legend Jim Cantore Celebrates Major Milestone
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Exclusive: Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ to Return After 11 Years
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‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ Set to Make Comeback With Reboot
00:58
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See Antonio Banderas in New Trailer for Anthony Bourdain Biopic
00:50
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Gymnast Suni Lee Announces Return Ahead of 2028 Olympics
01:00
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Exclusive: ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Winners Talk Next Chapter
07:01
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Megan Moroney on ‘Cloud 9’, Best Revenge on Exes & Life on Tour | On in Ten
08:12
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Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Samantha Morton Talk ‘The Odyssey’
05:55
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Matt Damon Says He Broke a ‘Family Rule’ to Film ‘The Odyssey’
07:24
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Matt Damon, Himesh Patel and Corey Hawkins Talk ‘The Odyssey’
05:52
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‘Label•Less’ Cast Performs ‘Together is Better’ Live on TODAY
05:01
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World Cup Fans Compete in Trivia for Chance to Win Prizes
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John Leguizamo’s Show & Tell: Tacos, the Hustle, More
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3rd Hour and TODAY With Jenna & Friends Nominated for Emmys
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‘Jeopardy!’ Announcer Johnny Gilbert Celebrates His 98th Birthday
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