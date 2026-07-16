Jack Whitehall Talks New Celebrity Game Show ‘Nation’s Dumbest’

By / July 16, 2026

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Jack Whitehall joins TODAY to talk about hosting a new game show called “Nation’s Dumbest” where celebrities compete in school themed challenges. Then, he invites Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Laura Jarrett to answer questions from the show!July 13, 2026

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  • 3rd Hour and TODAY With Jenna & Friends Nominated for Emmys

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