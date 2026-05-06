James Webb Space Telescope directly studies an exoplanet’s surface for the 1st time: ‘We see a dark, hot, barren rock’

By / May 6, 2026

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have, for the first time, directly analyzed the surface of a planet beyond our solar system,

The James Webb Space Telescope’s (JWST) exoplanet subject, LHS 3844 b, is a so-called “super-Earth” about 30% larger than our planet and located nearly 50 light-years away. Unlike most exoplanet studies, which focus on atmospheres, astronomers analyzed heat emitted from this planet’s surface.

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