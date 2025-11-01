Jamie Lee Curtis, Sydney Sweeney

Kate Hudson, Sydney Sweeney, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger and Jamie Lee Curtis were at the center of the star-studded Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime event in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Hosted by Iliza Shlesinger at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the event centered on the accomplishments of Variety‘s five honorees, among many other women throughout media and entertainment over the past year. But more often than not, those women turned the spotlight towards other industries. That was the case when Curtis took the stage to talk about the cause she was supporting, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and the threat that ICE raids pose to the hospital’s patients.

“The team at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The power of women is in every single woman who works at that hospital,” Curtis said. “Every nurse, every child-life specialist, every doctor, every mother of every patient who shows up to try to help these children — that’s the power of women. We see it every day. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is in desperate need right now. The cuts that have been made are awful, and because of the situation in the government, so much of their funding has been lost. People are afraid to go to the hospital because they’re afraid they’re going to be picked up by ICE agents, so they won’t go that hospital.”

Prior to Curtis’ speech, which was the night’s big closer, Variety Power of Women opened with some zingers from Shlesinger, followed by remarks from Variety co-editors-in-chief Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh (now co-president, alongside publisher Dea Lawrence), and outgoing publisher Michelle Sobrino-Stearns. The first honoree of the night was Kate Hudson, who was introduced by her friend Octavia Spencer.

“As a mother of three, I feel this every day. My daughter Roni is seven,” Hudson said. “She is fearless and funny and completely unaware of how powerful she already is. When I watch her, I think of all the children like her, full of imagination who do not have a chance to grow into who they are meant to be. And I know that if I have reached and have any power at all, I must do what I can to help. We work in a business that gives us opportunity to reflect these truths through storytelling. We stoke the curiosity of what it means to be human. We make people feel seen. We can remind them they are not alone. But the work cannot stop when the cameras turn off. It must continue purposefully and practically because at the end of the day, it’s not the applause or the achievements we remember. It’s the faces, the laughter, the people who remind us that goodness exists. And this is the good kind of power.”

Next up was Sydney Sweeney, who was introduced by Sharon Stone. Sweeney focused her speech on boxing champ Christy Martin, whom she is playing in the upcoming film “Christy.”

“I’m not a fighter in the ring, but I recognized something of myself in Christy,” Sweeney said. “I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself. I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously. Every one of us has our own fight. And Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look loud; sometimes it’s just getting back up, again and again, no matter who’s watching. Playing her taught me that surviving isn’t the end of the story, it’s the beginning of reclaiming it.”

Also during the evening, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was honored with the Variety Courage Award presented by Purina. “Standing up here, I’m thinking about the millions who suffer in abusive relationships in silence, afraid for their lives,” said Raisman, who was introduced by teammate Jordan Chiles. “I’m thinking about those who’ve never been told they matter; that their voices matter; that their bodies are their own. I’m thinking about those who don’t feel safe at home, and who feel there’s nowhere to go.”

Honoree Wanda Sykes was cued up by Jane Fonda, and used her acceptance speech to call out the pending expiration of SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown and the effect that could have on single mothers.

“When women thrive, the community thrives. We make everyone around us better, we do,” Sykes said. “When you get women, when we win, everybody wins. When men win, sometimes they get a younger wife. … We’re at a moment in time where, with everything that’s going on the government, where we need to create projects where life imitates art. Look at what’s happening with cutting SNAP benefits. That’s going to affect single mothers. And so I want to do things that speak to them and uplift them.”

Eva Longoria presented Nicole Scherzinger with her honors, which Scherzinger used to support her work with the Special Olympics.

“I’ve performed at the openings and closings of ceremonies surrounded by these athletes whose determination and spirit could move mountains,” Scherzinger said. “I’ve watched them redefine what’s possible, not just for themselves, but for all of us. They remind me that courage isn’t measured by medals or applause, but by the bold willingness to show up with your whole heart. Power of women is not just about success or recognition — it’s about how we use our voices, our platforms and our influence to lift others. True power is shared and ignites others.”

Curtis closed out the night with her speech, which was introduced by Suzanne Yankovic, by quoting a tile that hangs in her kitchen: “To live is to learn. To learn is to know. To know is to grow. To grow is to give. To give is to live.”