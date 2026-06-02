Jason Biggs Reportedly Called It Quits On His Marriage Over Lost ‘Spark’ After He ‘Shed A Lot Of Weight’

Jason Biggs recently called it quits on his nearly two-decade marriage to Jenny Mollen, and now, sources claim that the actor felt their marriage “had lost its spark.”

While the comedian has focused on sobriety and personal growth, Mollen has been candid about feeling overshadowed by her husband’s fame and struggling with self-worth.

Despite the split, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen remain committed to co-parenting their two sons and preserving their friendship, with insiders describing the separation as amicable.

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News of Biggs and Mollen’s split after 18 years of marriage came as a surprise to many fans, but sources close to the former couple say the decision was made after they gradually grew in different directions.

According to an insider, Biggs has experienced significant personal growth in recent years, embracing sobriety and focusing on a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

“And Jason’s the first to admit he’s a changed person these days, having shed a lot of weight and being proudly sober,” a source told Star Magazine. “He wants to eliminate any source of stress from his life, and it just wasn’t going to work for him, sticking in a marriage that had lost its spark.”

Despite ending their relationship, there is reportedly no bitterness between the two. Mollen is said to understand the decision and believes the separation is ultimately the right choice for both of them.

Jason Biggs And Jenny Mollen Are Working On Co-Parenting And Friendship Following Separation

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Biggs and Mollen first met while filming the 2008 romantic comedy “My Best Friend’s Girl” and went on to build a life together, welcoming sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8.

While their marriage has ended, both remain dedicated to co-parenting and maintaining a strong friendship.

Their commitment to staying on good terms has been evident in recent weeks. Even after announcing their separation, the former couple reportedly spent Biggs’ 48th birthday together, with sources describing them as deeply connected despite no longer being romantically involved.

According to the source, both are determined to maintain a respectful and supportive relationship moving forward, adding that the “last thing either of them wants is to wind up bickering over money or not remain friends. There’s too much mutual respect for that to happen.”

Jenny Mollen Reflects On Feeling ‘Totally Eclipsed’ By Jason Biggs During Their Marriage

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Mollen has also been candid about some of the personal challenges she faced throughout the marriage.

During a recent appearance on the “What Matters With Liz” podcast, recorded before the split became public, she reflected on feeling overshadowed by her husband’s fame.

“When I got together with Jason, I always had a chip on my shoulder in the beginning because I felt like suddenly I went from being the oldest daughter, and I felt like I had my sh-t together, and then suddenly, I married this guy who, in a lot of ways — career-wise — totally eclipsed me,” the “Cattle Call” actress shared, per Page Six.

Comparing herself to Prince Harry’s description of being the “spare” rather than the heir, Mollen said it drove her “crazy” to “always just be, like, brushed to the side.”

She admitted that the dynamic sometimes left her frustrated and questioning her own identity. “I was the spare. I was the ‘American Pie’ spare. I relate to Harry. That drove me mad, and I always had this feeling,” she explained.

Jenny Mollen Opens Up About Feeling Invisible Before Her Split From The Actor

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Mollen also suggested that growing up with “what she described as two narcissist parents” and later marrying someone significantly more famous contributed to feelings of invisibility.

At times, the actress felt that few people were paying attention to her own achievements or perspective, unlike her husband.

Those feelings of self-worth were echoed in a recent Substack essay, where the “Amateur Night” star wrote candidly about her search for validation and fulfillment.

Reflecting on her achievements, she wrote that even life’s biggest milestones often felt fleeting, comparing them to “pennies disappearing into a bottomless well” before she found herself chasing the next accomplishment.

Jason Biggs And Jenny Mollen Are Still Very ‘Connected’

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Earlier this month, representatives for both Mollen and Biggs confirmed the couple’s separation.

A source, at the time told People Magazine that the pair remains focused on raising their children together and preserving the close relationship they’ve built over nearly two decades.

“They are very much connected,” one insider shared, adding, “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

The Jason Biggs Reportedly Called It Quits On His Marriage Over Lost ‘Spark’ After He ‘Shed A Lot Of Weight’ first appeared on The Blast