Jerry O’Connell addresses brutal Giuliana Rancic breakup after she blasted him in memoir

Jerry O’Connell doesn’t dispute his ex Giuliana Rancic’s brutal description of their breakup.

More than a decade after Rancic released her “Going Off Script” memoir, Kelly Ripa asked O’Connell whether he really dumped the entertainment reporter over an intercom.

In the 2015 tell-all, Rancic claimed her then-boyfriend told her, “Nope, sorry, homegirl. Things change, but you take care, OK?”

Jerry O’Connell (pictured above with Giuliana Rancic in October 2003) broke his silence on their breakup more than 20 years after their split. Getty Images

Kelly Ripa confronted O’Connell about his 2004 split from the entertainment reporter on Monday’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” episode. Getty Images for SiriusXM

On Monday’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast episode, O’Connell confessed he doesn’t “recall [his] exact wording” during their 2004 split.

“I can’t deny that I said that,” the “Jerry Maguire” star, 52, noted. “It doesn’t sound like something I would say, but again, if I was writing a memoir, it made for a good quote.”

With that in mind, he “applaud[ed]” Rancic, 51, for “using colorful dialogue and everything” in her book.

In her 2015 tell-all, “Going Off Script,” Rancic claimed O’Connell dumped her over an intercom. WireImage

O’Connell admitted to being a “terrible boyfriend” to Rancic between 2003 and 2004. WireImage

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He did give context to the “poor” breakup — dubbing himself a “terrible boyfriend” to the journalist between 2003 and 2004.

O’Connell issued an apology before admitting, “[Another woman] was inside my condominium. … Giuliana Rancic wanted entry into my condominium. Thank goodness, buzzer, gate, security. I paid a pretty hefty homeowners’ fee for these things. Cameras and everything.”

The actor did not clarify who the mystery individual was, with Ripa guessing Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell or O’Connell’s now-wife, Rebecca Romijn.

O’Connell noted his relationship with Rancic relationship “was [already] in trouble” by this time and played coy on whether they were exclusive.

O’Connell (pictured above with Rancic in 2003) confessed the breakup went “poorly.” Corbis via Getty Images

He was with another woman in his condo when Rancic tried to buzz in at the gate. FilmMagic

“I said, ‘I did not know you were coming. You can’t come here unannounced,’ ” he remembered. “Notice no one had a key, so the relationship was not like that. There was no warning, and I didn’t want someone coming in because I didn’t want any confrontation.”

When Ripa, 55, pointed out to O’Connell elsewhere in the podcast that Rancic called him out for cheating with Halliwell, 53, he praised the “great” way she described his infidelity in the memoir.

Rancic, whom he labeled a “smart girl,” wrote, “[He gave me] as much emotion as the customer service representative who tells you your bags missed the flight.”

Rancic’s rep did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

O’Connell (pictured above with Rancic in April 2004) “didn’t want any confrontation” and sent the journalist away. Getty Images

He issued an on-air apology to Rancic (pictured above together in January 2004) and called her a “smart girl.” Getty Images

O’Connell shared another story about a famous ex during the interview, making a rare comment about going on “literally one date” with Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“We were kids, and Sarah Michelle dumped my ass,” he told listeners. “She was the smartest one. Sarah Michelle took one look at me and was like, ‘I’ve got to get away from this drunk. One and done.’ ”

He highlighted her now-husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s jiu-jitsu training, insisting he doesn’t “want any beef” with the “beautiful family.”