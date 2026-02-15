Julia Roberts Stuns In A Floral-Printed Maxi Dress For Her Husband’s Birthday Post

Although they may be a fairly private couple in the celebrity world, Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, are still going strong.

The Pretty Woman icon recently posted a picture of herself embracing her husband in honor of his birthday on Instagram. In the cuddly shot, she can be seen wearing a chic floral dress, and her fans were prompted to send lots of well-wishes to the happy couple. Read more about her dress for the special occasion and their love story below.

Julia Roberts Posts A Picture Of Herself Hugging Husband Danny Moder In A Floral Dress

Even though she gives her all for film and television cameras, the Steel Magnolias star tends to keep a fairly private personal life, not sharing too much about her husband and kids, and keeping her Instagram posts more sparse between her work projects than other famous performers.

However, on his birthday, January 31st, she recently posted a touching tribute to her husband of over two decades, Daniel or Danny Moder, a cinematographer and camera operator. She shared a single photo of the two of them in a deep hug and wrote the caption, “My fav day. My fav man.”

In the sweet picture, Julia can be seen wearing a purple and white floral dress with short, flowy sleeves and a long skirt. She has her famous brown-blonde hair straightened and styled in an updo, as her husband, who’s dressed in a flannel shirt and jeans, embraces her with his hand on the back of her head. Several of Julia’s famous followers, like actress and producer Rita Wilson, wished Danny a “happy birthday” in the comments.

Julia Roberts Shares The Secret To Her & Danny’s 23-Year Marriage

The 58-year-old was married once before her current husband, to famous country singer Lyle Lovett, but after they split, she met the cinematographer while they were both in their element. They connected on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican and got married not long after in 2002. Today, they share three children together, twins named Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are now 21, and a son named Henry, who is 18 years old.

Though she tends to keep her private life away from cameras and red carpets more private, there have been several instances where, like the Instagram post, Julia has expressed her deep love for her husband of 24 years. In fact, in 2022, she shared quite an intimate detail about their love life, which she considers to be one of the secrets to a successful and happy marriage.

“That’s the secret — never stop kissing,” she said during a Sirius XM interview. “Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing.”

We’ll be curious to see if the After The Hunt actress decides to share anymore photos and stories from her days with her now 57-year-old husband, but judging by the one she decided to share for his big day, they’re doing better than ever.