July 4th events near me: List of San Francisco Bay Area fireworks shows, drone displays and festivals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Thinking of doing something fun this Fourth of July?

Please don’t light your own fireworks — we have a list of events happening around the Bay Area that you can go to instead.

Be sure to check the event’s website for the latest information before making your weekend plans! Some events are subject to availability.

EAST BAY

Alameda 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

City of Alameda

Alameda’s 4th of July Parade is the longest in the nation with a route that spans 3.3 miles, attracting more than 170 entries and 2,500 participants.

Get more information here.

Alameda County Fair

Saturday, July 4 -12pm-11pm

The Alameda County fair has food, a carnival, animals and a fireworks show at 9:30-9:45 pm. Parking lots will close at 4:30 pm and gates close at 5pm, so guests are encouraged to arrive early. There will be free general fair admission for first responders with an ID until 5pm.

For more information about hours and events, visit this page.

The Hornet Museum’s 4th of July

Saturday, July 4 -10am-5pm

USS Hornet Museum

The Hornet Museum’s 4th of July celebration will have a Steel Beach Party, BBQ aboard the historic aircraft carrier, live music and arts & crafts vendors on the pier.

Get more information here.

Danville 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 -9am-12pm

City of Danville

The Kiwanis-Danville 4th of July Parade will take along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Valley Boulevard. Members of the Danville Town Council will hand out commemorative bandanas and celebratory stickers to parade attendees, while supplies last.

Get more information here.

Antioch Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4 – 4pm-9:30pm

Antioch’s Independence Day celebration starts in Waldie Plaza with live entertainment, local food vendors and trucks. There will be Games Zone located at City Hall and a big fireworks show.

Get more information here.

Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Airport

Saturday, July 4 – 9am-1pm

Livermore Airport

Livermore’s 4th of July Celebration will feature a variety of military aircraft and displays of emergency vehicles, planes, jets, and helicopters. There will be live music, food, and a kids’ zone featuring Quest Science Center activities, rubber duck races, face painting, and more.

Get more information here.

Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 9:30am-2:30pm

City of Brentwood

Brentwood’s Classic 4th of July Parade will begin at 9:30 AM, followed by an Opening Ceremony in City Park at 11:30 AM, including the National Anthem. There will be a Veterans Memorial Hall Car Show from 10:30am-2pm.

Get more information here.

Pardee Home Museum’s 4th of July BBQ

Saturday, July 4 – 12pm-3:30pm

Pardee Home Museum

Pardee Home Museum’s 4th of July barbeque will have live music, burgers, hot dogs, side dishes, and more. Admission for adults and children older than 12 is $25, children aged 5-11 is $5 and free entry for children under five.

Get more information here

San Leandro 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-4pm

City of San Leandro

San Leandro 4th of July Celebration starts at Monarch Bay Golf Club. There will be live entertainment, local food, art vendors, and a family fun zone.

Get more information here

El Cerrito 4th of July Festival

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-5pm

Cerrito Vista Park

El Cerrito & worldOne July 4th Festival is free to the public and will have music, a car showcase and attractions, such as food and beverage booths, rides, bounce houses, vendor booths and more.

Get more information here

Albany 4th of July in the Park

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-5pm

Memorial Park

The city of Albany’s 4th of July in the Park will take place in Memorial Park and feature food vendors, carnival games, family activities, live entertainment and more.

Get more information here

4th of July Fremont Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 10am

City of Fremont

Fremont’s 4th of July Parade is expected to have 15,000. The parade starts at Stevenson Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway, continues north on Paseo Padre Parkway, and ends at Capitol Avenue.

Get more information here

Fourth of July Concert at Walnut Creek

Saturday, July 4 – 6pm-7pm

Civic Park

Walnut Creek’s 4th of July Concert will take place at Civic Park and have marches, live music, and much more.

Get more information here

Moraga Fourth of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-9:30pm

Moraga Commons Park

Moraga’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Moraga Commons Park and have a dog parade, family activities, live music and entertainment and at a fireworks show at 9:30 pm.

Get more information here

Orinda 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 7:30am-11:30am

City of Orinda

Orinda’s 4th of July Parade starts at 10am and will end in Community Center Park. The celebration will feature a pancake breakfast in Library Plaza, book sale, food trucks, beer booths and music.

Get more information here

San Ramon Fourth of July Celebration Concert

Saturday, July 4 – 5pm-8pm

Central Park Amphitheater

San Ramon’s Fourth of July Celebration Concert will feature a concert by The Cheeseballs. The celebration will have beer, wine and food along with several food trucks.

Get more information here

Pleasanton Fourth of July Celebration Concert

Saturday, July 4 – 5pm-8pm

Lions Wayside Park

Pleasanton’s Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Lions Wayside Park and is free! There will be a concert and picnic with over 600 hot dogs served by Lion Club members.

Get more information here

Red, White & Blue Backyard Bash

Saturday, July 4 – 5pm-8pm

City of Dublin

Dublin’s Red, White & Blue Backyard Bash will take place at the Dublin Sports Grounds and will feature live entertainment, food, games, activities, and more. It is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Get more information here

Pittsburg July 4th Fireworks

Saturday, July 4 – 9pm-11pm

Pittsburg Marina

The Pittsburg Marina will have a 4th of July fireworks show, starting at 9pm. There will be food trucks and a Waterfront Firework Party hosted by Dale Vino.

Get more information here

4th of July Multicultural Celebration

Saturday, July 4 – 5:30pm-9:30pm

City of San Pablo

San Pabo’s 4th of July Multicultural Celebration will take place at San Pablo Community Center. There will be food trucks, live entertainment, carnival games and a drone show starting at 9:30pm.

Get more information here

Concord 4th of July Run & Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 8am-10am & 4pm-9pm

Todos Santos Plaza and Mt. Diablo High School

Concord’s 4th of July run and parade will start with an 8am kids race at Todos Santos Plaza and a pancake breakfast before the Stars & Stripes 5k Run. There will be a parade at 10 am and 9pm fireworks near Mt. Diablo High School.

Get more information here

Martinez 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 10am

Downtown Martinez

Martinez’s annual 4th of July parade starts at 10am. The parade route begins at Court St. & Main St. Ends at Alhambra Ave. & Main St.

Get more information here

Clayton 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 7am-10am

City of Clayton

Calyton’s 4th of July Parade starts at 7am with a pancake breakfast and at 10am the kid’s parade begins before the Annual 4th of July Parade. There is a $10 entry fee for adults and a $7 entry fee for kids under seven.

Get more information here

Anza 4th of July Trail Walk

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-3pm

City of Crockett

From Crockett to Rithet Park, Madeline of Hatch Services will be leading a guided trail walk in celebration of the 4th of July. The walk includes storytelling, local history, and a commemorative t-shirt for the first 30 registered walkers.

Get more information here

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NORTH BAY

4th of July Parade, Celebration & Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 4 – 10am-10pm

Sonoma Plaza

Spend Independence Day with us at Sonoma’s largest annual event-the Hometown 4th of July Parade & Fireworks. The day starts with an old-fashioned 4th of July parade around the plaza, then walk over to the plaza to enjoy live music, local vendors, food and drinks.

Get more information here.

Marin County Fair

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-11pm

City of San Rafael

Held annually over the 4th of July holiday, fairgoers enjoy five days of art, rides, concerts, fair food delights, shopping and so much more.

Get more information here.

Fourth of July Kids Parade and Duck Dash

Saturday, July 4 – 10am-1pm

Healdsburg Plaza

Hundreds of families and kids of all ages come downtown for the annual Fourth of July Kids’ Parade and Duck Dash in the Healdsburg Plaza. Enjoy live music and activities, including lawn games, Duck Dash Races, face painting, and a parade around the Plaza.

Get more information here.

Sausalito 4th of July Festivities

Saturday, July 4 – 10am-9:30pm

City of Sausalito

This day full of events is free and open to the public. We are celebrating with a parade, live music, food, games, and fireworks! The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. and starts on the corner of Second and Main, moving along Bridgeway to Caledonia Street and ending at Dunphy Park.

Get more information here.

Petaluma Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Saturday, July 4 – 9:30pm

Petaluma Fairgrounds

Look to the skies on the evening of July 4, 2026, to enjoy a high-elevation fireworks display over Petaluma!

Get more information here.

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Petaluma Stars & Stripes, Dogs & Bikes

Thursday, July 4 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lucchesi Park

This daytime event features a bike parade, dog costume contest, farmers market vendors, jump houses, kid’s activities, and MORE!

Get more information here.

PENINSULA

Half Moon Bay Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade, Block Party & Festival

Thursday, July 4 – 8 a.m.

Main Street, Half Moon Bay

This year marking it’s 53rd rendition, Half Moon Bay’s beloved Ol’ Fashioned 4th of July Parade along with a Pancake Breakfast, Block Party & Festival takes over Main Street, transforming the charming downtown into a festive Red, White and Blue celebration.

Get more information here.

4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, July 4 – 11am-3pm

Mitchell Park

The City of Palo Alto invites you to the annual 4th of July Chili Cook Off and Summer Festival. Enjoy Bay Area food trucks, beer and margaritas for adults, games, activities & inflatables for kids, live entertainment, and of course, free chili tasting!

Get more information here.

Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade

Saturday, July 4 – 9:30am

Town Hall, Los Altos

The annual Los Altos Hills 4th of July Parade will start with a gathering outside Town Hall at 9:30 am and the march will begin at 10 am, ending at Gardner Bullis School.

Get more information here.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Shoreline

Saturday, July 4 – 12pm

Shoreline Amphitheatre

The San Francisco Symphony and conductor Ted Sperling light up the night at Shoreline Amphitheatre with “Summer of 1969, The Soundtrack of a Generation,” a festive outdoor concert perfect for the Fourth of July. The evening concludes with a grand finale of spectacular fireworks!

Get more information here.

Menlo Park 4th of July

Saturday, July 4 – 10:45am-3pm

Burgess Park

Bring your picnic basket and blanket, come dressed in red, white, and blue, and get ready to celebrate the 4th of July and California 175/America 250 with a people parade, community picnic, and free, all-new shows by Circus Bella.

Get more information here.

SAN FRANCISCO

Golden Gate Bridge Fireworks

Saturday, July 4 – 9:30pm

San Francisco will have a historic fireworks display launched directly from the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge this Saturday. The fireworks show is free and open to the public with a start time of 9:30pm. Recommended viewing locations include Crissy Field, Marina Green, and Pier 39.

Get more information here.

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest

Saturday, July 2 – 10pm

Rick & Roxy’s

Looking for the best Independence Day Events in SF? The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl is one of the best parties in the city. Enjoy discounted drinks at some great bars in the Marina before the Fireworks!

Get more information here.

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The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest

Thursday, July 4 – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Del Mar

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl will take place on Thursday, July 4 and there isn’t a better event in the city if you want to get your party on. Dress up in your favorite Fourth of July outfits and enjoy some sweet holiday drink specials at some of the best bars in San Francisco.

Get more information here.

SOUTH BAY

Rose, White, & Blue Parade and Festival

Saturday, July 4 – 9:45am-2pm

The Rose, White & Blue Parade starts near the campus of Lincoln High School. The parade winds its way through the Shasta/Hanchett and Rose Garden neighborhoods. The festival is located at the corner of Shasta Ave. and The Alameda. There will be a drone show, starting at 9:00 p.m.

Get more information here.

Santa Clara 4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 4 – 5-10pm

Mission College

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the City of Santa Clara at this free, family-friendly event! Enjoy fun activities, live entertainment, and plenty of tasty options from local food trucks.

Get more information here.

Gilroy’s Annual Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 4 – 9:30pm

City of Gilroy

The show will take place on July 4th with the fireworks beginning around dusk at approximately 9:30 PM and originating from Gilroy High School located at 750 W 10th Street. Fireworks can be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and at Christmas Hill Park.

Get more information here.

Milpitas July 4th – Red, White and Boom!

Saturday, July 4 – 5pm-9pm

City of Milpitas

Milpitas’ 4th of July Red, White, & Boom will take place at the Milpitas Sports Center and will have live music, a DJ, local food trucks, carnival games and many more activities. There will be a fireworks show above the Milpitas Hills.

Get more information here.

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