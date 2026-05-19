Kansas City Royals move game up due to potential storms

THAT NUMBER WILL GO DOWN AS WE GET INTO A DRIER AIR MASS. WE’VE ALSO HAD A LOT OF RAIN. SO THE ROADS THIS MORNING AS YOU COMMUTE IN ARE WET. THERE’S LARGE PONDING ON THE ROADWAYS. AND ONCE MORE PEOPLE GET OUT ON THE ROADWAYS. YOU CAN IMAGINE IT’S GOING TO REALLY SLOW DOWN THIS MORNING. SO YOU MAY WANT TO GIVE YOURSELF SOME EXTRA TIME. HERE ARE THE THUNDERSTORMS, NONE OF WHICH ARE PRODUCING SEVERE WEATHER FOR THIS MORNING. AND NOW WE RETURN TO FUTURE SCAN THAT SHOWS YOU THIS RAIN. I THOUGHT EARLIER WHEN I WAS WRITING KIND OF A REPORT, I SAID THE RAIN SHOULD BE OUT OF HERE SOON. IT MAY NOT BE. IT MAY NOT LINGER. IT MAY NOT GET OUT OF HERE UNTIL BETWEEN TEN AND NOON TODAY. AND THEN WE DO BREAK OUT INTO A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE LATE IN THE AFTERNOON. I WANT TO MOVE THE MAP TO THE WEST, THOUGH, SO THAT YOU CAN SEE WHAT WILL MOST LIKELY BECOME A TORNADO OUTBREAK FOR KANSAS AND MAYBE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA. HERE’S THE NEBRASKA KANSAS LINE. SO FROM MARYSVILLE, KANSAS, MANHATTAN AND SALINA. THESE ARE SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORMS. THOSE ARE ROTATING THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF LARGE TORNADOES AND LARGE HAIL. THAT IS ALL WEST OF KANSAS CITY, THOUGH. IN THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS WHEN IT ARRIVES INTO OUR AREA, WHICH WILL BE PROBABLY AFTER 9 P.M., CLOSER TO 11, YOU CAN SEE THAT IT BECOMES MORE OF A LINE SEGMENT. THAT’S WHEN OUTFLOW WINDS, DAMAGING STRAIGHT LINE WINDS WOULD BE POSSIBLE, BUT WE STILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO HAVE SOME SPIN UPS IN THAT LINE. AND IT’S NOT JUST ONE LINE. IT MAY BE SEVERAL LINES, SEVERAL CLUSTERS OF THUNDERSTORMS THAT HIT US LATE TONIGHT, VERY EARLY NOTICE. THE TIME STAMP NOW HAS MOVED ON TO 2 A.M., AND WE STILL HAVE THESE IN THE AREA. AND THEN AFTER 2 A.M. THEY WILL EXIT AND THEN WE’LL HAVE DRIER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ON TUESDAY, MAYBE NOT BREAKING OUT INTO FULL SUNSHINE RIGHT AWAY, BUT AT LEAST NOT POURING ON US DURING THE AFTERNOON. ON TUESDAY. TODAY, ALL HAZARDS ARE POSSIBLE. THE TORNADO OUTBREAK IS WEST OF KANSAS CITY, BUT WE STILL HAVE THAT RISK OF SPIN UPS OF LARGE HAIL IS POSSIBLE, BUT DAMAGING STRAIGHT LINE WINDS, I THINK, IS THE BIGGEST HAZARD FOR THE KANSAS CITY METRO AREA. LATE TONIGHT, EARLY TOMORROW MORNING. SO THAT STANDS OUT AS OUR ALERT DAY TODAY. RAIN THIS MORNING, A BREAK IN THE AFTERNOON, SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE TONIGHT. THE RAIN ENDS EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. WE HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE OF RAIN THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. RIGHT NOW YOUR LABOR I’M SORRY. YOUR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND IS LOOKING NICE. WE SEE HIGHS WILL BE IN THE 80S. MORNING LOWS WILL BE IN THE 60S. RIGHT NOW, THE CHANCE OF RAIN OVER THE UPCOMING WEEKEND IS VERY LOW. JUST TO RECAP THIS MORNING, THE RAIN MAY IMPACT YOUR MORNING COMMUTE. DO WANT YOU TO BE PREPARED FOR THE R