Kelsey Pfendler shatters past rowing records with Monterey-to-Hawaii finish

Kelsey Pfendler, a 32-year-old solo rower, ended her more than 2,400-mile journey from Monterey to Hawaii and broke the overall record for the route.Pfendler’s arrival will be live-streamed on social media. Pfendler began her trip on May 21, rowing from Monterey. Nearly 44 days later, she crossed the finish line at 11:54 p.m. PST on July 3 in Hawaii.Pfendler completed the journey in an effort to become the youngest and fastest woman to row solo from Monterey to Hawaii.The past women’s record was held by Lia Ditton, who completed the journey in 86 days, 10 hours and 5 minutes in 2020. Overall, Pfendler was the third woman to attempt the feat.By finishing in just under 44 days, Pfendler shattered the past women’s record.She also appeared to break the past overall record held by Rob Eustace of the United Kingdom, who completed the journey in 52 days, 13 hours and 17 minutes in 2014, according to Guinness World Records.Pfendler said her journey is about more than endurance. She is also rowing to raise awareness and money for The Whale Foundation, an organization that provides health and wellness services to Grand Canyon river guides.According to The Whale Foundation, more than $30,000 has already been donated directly to the organization since Pfendler began her journey. The group said that amount is enough to provide more than 334 free counseling sessions for Grand Canyon river guides in need of support.The foundation said donations are still coming in through Pfendler’s fundraising account and the Hatch River Expeditions matching fund, with the total fundraising impact expected to be announced in the coming weeks.The Whale Foundation said every dollar donated goes directly toward programs and services, including free mental health counseling, educational scholarships, health insurance stipends, an annual health fair, financial health resources, and mentorship.The organization said its mission is to ensure every Grand Canyon river guide has a place to turn in times of need for support, health, guidance, and care.Pfendler said The Whale Foundation has long supported the river community, and she hopes her trip is a way to give back.To keep up with her journey online, click here.

Kelsey Pfendler, a 32-year-old solo rower, is nearing the end of her more than 2,400-mile journey from Monterey to Hawaii and remains on pace to break the overall record for the route.

Pfendler’s arrival will be live-streamed on social media.

Pfendler began her trip on May 21, rowing from Monterey. Nearly 44 days later, she crossed the finish line at 11:54 p.m. PST on July 3 in Hawaii.

Pfendler completed the journey in an effort to become the youngest and fastest woman to row solo from Monterey to Hawaii.

The past women’s record was held by Lia Ditton, who completed the journey in 86 days, 10 hours and 5 minutes in 2020. Overall, Pfendler was the third woman to attempt the feat.

By finishing in just under 44 days, Pfendler shattered the past women’s record.

She also appeared to break the past overall record held by Rob Eustace of the United Kingdom, who completed the journey in 52 days, 13 hours and 17 minutes in 2014, according to Guinness World Records.

Pfendler said her journey is about more than endurance. She is also rowing to raise awareness and money for The Whale Foundation, an organization that provides health and wellness services to Grand Canyon river guides.

According to The Whale Foundation, more than $30,000 has already been donated directly to the organization since Pfendler began her journey. The group said that amount is enough to provide more than 334 free counseling sessions for Grand Canyon river guides in need of support.

The foundation said donations are still coming in through Pfendler’s fundraising account and the Hatch River Expeditions matching fund, with the total fundraising impact expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Whale Foundation said every dollar donated goes directly toward programs and services, including free mental health counseling, educational scholarships, health insurance stipends, an annual health fair, financial health resources, and mentorship.

The organization said its mission is to ensure every Grand Canyon river guide has a place to turn in times of need for support, health, guidance, and care.

Pfendler said The Whale Foundation has long supported the river community, and she hopes her trip is a way to give back.

To keep up with her journey online, click here.