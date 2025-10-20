Khachanov Faces Griekspoor In High-Stakes Vienna Showdown

October 20, 2025

The 2025 Erste Bank Open in Vienna roared to life on Monday, October 20, as the city’s iconic Wiener Stadthalle buzzed with anticipation for the opening round of matches. Tennis fans from around the globe tuned in, eager to witness a stacked field featuring some of the ATP Tour’s most dynamic talents, including a high-stakes clash between fifth seed Karen Khachanov and Dutch challenger Tallon Griekspoor. The evening session on Center Court promised fireworks, with both players aiming to turn the tide on recent struggles and stake their claim in this prestigious ATP 500 indoor event.

Khachanov, last year’s runner-up in Vienna and currently ranked world no. 10, entered his opener against Griekspoor with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over his form. The Russian star, who enjoyed a stellar summer run with quarterfinal showings across four tournaments and a final appearance in Toronto, had seen his fortunes wane lately. His most recent outing at the Almaty Open ended in disappointment, suffering a second-round exit at the hands of Jan-Lennard Struff on October 16 with a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 scoreline. That defeat marked Khachanov’s fourth consecutive loss since his last tour victory at the US Open, leaving both fans and pundits questioning whether he could rediscover his winning touch in Vienna.

