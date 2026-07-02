Lakers Notes: Kuminga, Kessler, Grimes, Luka, LeBron

Although the Lakers were eventually upstaged on Wednesday by the stunning Jaylen Brown trade agreement between the Celtics and Sixers, Los Angeles’ flurry of free agent deals looked like the NBA’s biggest story of the day for much of July 1.

In the span of 35 minutes, the team went from having upwards of $50MM in cap room available to using all of that space – along with its $9.4MM room exception – to secure commitments from Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton.

Although the brunt of their offseason work appears to be done, the Lakers continue to keep an eye out for a young wing who could help improve their perimeter defense, league sources tell Dan Woike of The Athletic. One potential target receiving “significant” consideration, Woike reports, is 23-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Having used all its cap space and its room exception, Los Angeles will only have access to the minimum salary exception. In order to give Kuminga – or any other free agent – more than the veteran’s minimum, L.A. would need to work out a sign-and-trade deal with the player’s former team. A player acquired via sign-and-trade must sign for at least three years, though only the first season needs to be fully guaranteed.

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