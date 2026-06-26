Law & Order: SVU Season 28: Premiere Date, Latest Updates, More

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her elite squad are gearing up for action as Season 28 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns to NBC this fall.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From Benson’s infallible empathy with survivors to the nail-biting courtroom showdowns that leave us haunted by the trial’s end, SVU continues to raise the procedural bar as the longest-running live-action scripted series on primetime. SVU‘s mythic chokehold on fans is thanks to its dynamic ensemble, an endless lineup of scene-stealing SVU guest stars, and a timeless ripped-from-headlines formula that keeps viewers guessing.

With a new season of SVU action hitting TV screens this fall, fans can’t wait to jump back into the grind with Benson and her passionate squad of detectives to see what thrilling case they close next. Law & Order legend Hargitay relishes the time spent with her SVU community, telling NBC Insider she’s honored to be part of “such a team.”

“I love my job. I love going to work every day. I love the community that I’m in,” Hargitay told NBC Insider in a 2023 interview. “I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, ‘Let’s do the work, let’s have a fun time, and the best idea wins.’ It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We’re a unit. It’s so sacred to me.”

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Here’s everything to know about Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU, including when episodes air, streaming information, and more.

When does Law & Order: SVU Season 28 premiere on NBC? Don’t miss the Season 28 premiere of Law & Order: SVU airing on Thursday, October 8, at 9/8c on NBC. The Season 28 SVU premiere will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

When do new Season 28 episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on NBC? Following the October 8 premiere, new episodes of Law & Order: SVU will air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC during its typical slot for Law & Order Thursdays.

Who is in the Season 28 cast of Law & Order: SVU? As of June 2026, no casting announcements have been made for Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU. The Season 27 cast of Law & Order: SVU featured Mariska Hargitay as the indomitable Captain Olivia Benson, Ice T as Sgt. Fin Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A. Sonny Carisi, Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno, Aimé Donna Kelly as Captain Renee Curry, and Corey Cott as Detective Jake Griffin.

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Where to stream Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU

New Season 28 episodes of Law & Order: SVU will be available to watch the day after they air on Peacock. Fans can watch Seasons 2 through Season 6 and Seasons 19 through Season 27 of Law & Order: SVU — as well as the original Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent — on Peacock, the best place to stay caught up with the elite squads.

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