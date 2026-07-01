Law Roach says Zendaya’s wedding dress ‘was better’ than viral AI-generated look

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Law Roach reveals how Zendaya’s real wedding dress compared to the AI photos.

The actress’ longtime stylist is shutting down the idea that her actual wedding dress looked anything like the viral look.

Roach’s comments come weeks after Tom Holland confirmed that he secretly wed Zendaya.

Law Roach doesn’t want to be associated with those AI-generated photos of Zendaya’s wedding dress.

Back in March, Zendaya’s longtime stylist was the first member of her inner circle to let it slip that she and Tom Holland had secretly gotten married. Soon after, AI-generated wedding photos began circulating online and were so convincing that members of Holland’s own family believed they were real.

Addressing those photos now, Roach scoffed at the idea that the AI-generated pics got anywhere close to the true design of Zendaya’s wedding dress.

“That dress was not good enough,” Roach said during a June 29 appearance on Good Morning America. Immediately, Roach and hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer broke into laughter.

Zendaya and Law Roach backstage at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

After a moment, Roach added, “Trust me, the dress is better than that.”

In the fake photos, the Odyssey actress donned a lace veil and a cream-colored gown with thin straps and a sculpted bodice. When Spencer asked if the final creation looked anything like the fake photos circulating social media, Roach confirmed, “Absolutely not.”

In January, news broke that Zendaya and Holland had gotten engaged during the stretch between Christmas and New Year’s Day, after a holiday proposal at one of the actress’ family homes. Months later, rumors began swirling that the couple had secretly tied the knot.

While attending the Actor Awards on March 1, Roach appeared to confirm the speculation, telling a reporter, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it!”

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The rumors gained traction later that night when Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold band alongside her usual engagement ring. Two weeks later, the actress was overheard accepting well-wishes from attendees at Essence’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 12.

The wedding talk was intensified by the fact that Zendaya was making the rounds to promote The Drama, a romantic thriller about an engaged couple that she starred in alongside Robert Pattinson.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Rome, Italy, on June 23, 2026

Credit: Franco Origlia/WireImage

It wasn’t until June, after months of speculation, that Holland confirmed the news that he and Zendaya had indeed tied the knot. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor was chatting with Esquire UK about the AI-generated photos and shared that his grandmother saw the fake photos and thought she wasn’t invited. The reporter then asked if he had to have similar conversations with other family members.

“No, because they were all there,” Holland said. “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

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The actor offered no further details about the wedding, but said that his relationship with Zendaya is “the happiest I have ever been.”

He added, “Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time.”

You can hear Roach slam the AI-generated wedding photos above.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly