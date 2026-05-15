Lisa Ann Walter of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Dishes It Out

“She’s this big, bold, brassy babe, and she is still living her life and enjoying it; people of any age want to see that,” said Ralph, who plays the prim kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard. She caught Walter’s comedy act twice and urged her to make it a special, stepping up to produce it herself and pitching it to Hulu. “I don’t like it when we sit on the sidelines of our own lives and potential — I don’t want it for myself, and I didn’t want it for her,” said Ralph, who could double as a mellifluous life coach.

“Everything she said, I did,” Walter said.

Their friendship is all TCM marathons and accessorizing.

Walter: “We’re always watching something in black-and-white with each other.”

Ralph: “We love a good shoe shop. See the jewels on your feet, and feel the comfort.”

In a gold jacket designed by Ralph’s dressmaker, Walter delivers an hourlong set that is full of straightforward zingers (any teachers in the audience? “I don’t have a joke for you: That’s what your salary is for”), observations about generational differences, and bits about the joys and indignities of being female, especially in this moment. A Skims bodysuit may or may not be sacrificed.

Her material comes from, as she put it, “the insanity of being a grown-ass woman with [expletive] to say.” Then she corrected herself: “It’s not even insanity. It is the boldness of having zero [expletive] left in life.”

“There’s always been women truth-tellers, rageful,” she added. “We’ve always been there, just back in the day, they used to burn us as witches.”