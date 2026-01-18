Lohann Doucet prop bets & odds to score a goal January 18

Jan. 17, 2026Updated Jan. 18, 2026, 6:41 a.m. ET
Will Lohann Doucet score a goal when Paris FC and FC Nantes meet on Sunday, January 18 at 11:15 AM ET? In the piece below, we break down the updated stats, trends and odds for this match.
Paris FC’s last game was a 2-1 defeat away from home to Paris Saint-Germain while being outshot by 12 in the match, 17 to five.
Lohann Doucet’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. FC Nantes
- Odds to score a goal next game: +1050
Lohann Doucet’s 2026-27 Stats
- Thus far in 2026-27, Doucet has one Ligue 1 goal for Paris FC, but zero assists.
- Comparing Doucet’s expected goals total (0.0) to his actual total (one), you see those numbers are quite close.
- Thus far in the 2026-27 season, he has taken one shot (0.1 per match), with one being on target.
Paris FC vs. FC Nantes Scoring Insights
- With 22 goals in 17 matches, Paris FC is 12th in Ligue 1. On the other side, FC Nantes has conceded 28 goals in 17 games, 12th in the league.
- Offensively, FC Nantes is 16th in Ligue 1 (16 goals, 0.9 per match). And defensively, Paris FC is 15th (31 goals conceded, 1.8 per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Paris FC is 14th in Ligue 1 at -9.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Nantes is 15th in Ligue 1 at -12.
Paris FC vs. FC Nantes Match Info
- Matchup: Paris FC at FC Nantes
- Time: 11:15 AM ET
- Date: January 18, 2026
- Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire
