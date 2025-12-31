Luka Modric Reveals Which Head Coach Made Cristiano Ronaldo Cry

Real Madrid fans were sad to see one of their most loyal servants leave the club this past summer. Luka Modric played for 13 seasons in the Spanish capital, becoming one of the greats and loved by the fanbase on and off the field.

The Croatian joined Italian side AC Milan, and despite turning 40 in September, he is still running the midfield for the I Rossoneri. During his time in Madrid, he played alongside some talented players. He was also managed by some incredible head coaches.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Modric spoke about his childhood and his footballing career. When discussing past coaches, he recalled the time one made Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest Real Madrid player, cry with his comments.

Jose Mourinho’s comments upset Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Luka Modric played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for several seasons. Together, they were coached by Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benítez, and others. The Croatian revealed which one of those made Ronaldo cry in the locker room.

“Mourinho. I saw him make Cristiano Ronaldo cry in the locker room, a man who gives his all on the pitch, because for once he didn’t chase the opposing full-back.” Luka Modric

Modric continued, painting Mourinho in a light that he treats every player the same, no matter the experience. He added that his current head coach at Milan, Massimiliano Allegri, is exactly the same.

“Mourinho is very direct with the players, but he’s honest. He treated Sergio Ramos and the new arrival the same way: if he had to tell you something, he’d tell you. Max is like that too: he tells you to your face what’s right and what’s wrong. Honesty is fundamental.” Luka Modric

IMAGO / Horstmüller

In fact, Modric believes that if it weren’t for Mourinho, nicknamed the ‘Special One’, he would not have had the career he looks back on today.

“Special. As a coach and as a person. He was the one who wanted me at Real Madrid. Without Mourinho, I would never have arrived. I’m sorry I only had him for one season.” Luka Modric

The Croatian legend was three appearances short of 600 in a Real Madrid shirt, the eighth most in club history. Mourinho was the manager who signed Modric from Tottenham Hotspur, and his belief in the midfielder was rewarded. They only managed the Spanish Super Cup together, but his impact on the future was clear to all.

