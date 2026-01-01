Madrid Open: Khachanov vs Mensik and Blockx vs Auger-Aliassime, Betting Predictions

The action continues today at the Madrid Open with several good matchups and today we’ll cover a short preview and our betting predictions for Karen Khachanov vs. Jakub Mensik and Alexander Blockx vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Karen Khachanov vs Jakub Mensik

In the late session at the Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Stadium, Karen Khachanov faces Jakub Mensik in a battle of great baseliners. Khachanov, the 13th seed, has a history of control in this matchup, leading their head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter last year at Indian Wells saw Khachanov win in three sets after losing the first.

Mensik, the 23rd seed, comes into this round after a solid performance in the previous round, where he served 16 aces in a tight match. We’ve seen him drop in the rankings after failing to defend points in the Sunshine Double but we know how good he can be. He’s on an impressive 16-6 this season even though smaller injuries have kept him back at times.

Prediction: Khachanov has not had a great season to be honest and I like Mensik chances to get his first win against him today. His first-serve percentage and more aggressive game suggests he might have the weapons for a win today on the fast Madrid clay, in what should be a tough and even battle. Mensik to win in three sets.

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Alexander Blockx vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Earlier in the day, third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Belgian teenager Alexander Blockx on Stadium 3. This will be the first meeting between the two, but we will surely see Blockx in these big matches more in the future.

Auger-Aliassime has been dominant so far this week, relying on his first serve to dictate play. Blockx, a former junior world number one, is playing in one of the biggest matches of his career after coming through the early rounds with an impressive defensive game. While the Canadian’s power makes him the clear favorite, Blockx’s ability to extend rallies will be the key to keeping the score close in their debut head-to-head.

Prediction: The young Belgian has looked sharp and is one of the most interesting talents coming up lately but this will be a tough test and I think the run will stop here. These court conditions suit Auger-Aliassime quite well and he’s on another level, especially in these big tournaments. Felix to win in two sets.

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