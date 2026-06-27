Marvel Rivals Version 20260625 Patch Notes _Marvel Rivals

Greetings, Rivals!

We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming patch drops on June 25th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC)! No server downtime; just patch and play!

Here’s what’s coming your way:

All-New Content

Uplifting Welcome

The first Summer Uplifting Welcome will kick off right on the dot on June 28th at 00:00:00 (UTC). Following that, a 15-minute welcoming ceremony will commence at the top of every hour, running until the final one begins on July 1st at 00:00:00 (UTC).

Step onto Hellfire Bay Beach during any of these 15-minute welcoming rituals to claim 200 Units, the exclusive Summer Festival Title “Rivals Summer Festival 2026,” and a universal “Uplifting Welcome” Emote that can be used by all Heroes!

Don’t miss the ultimate beach festival, come welcome the sizzling summer heat with us!

Event Period: June 28th, 2026, 00:00:00 to July 1st, 2026, 00:00:00 (UTC)

New In Store

1. Daredevil – Sonar Savior Bundle

2. Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin Bundle

Limited-Time: June 26th, 2026, 02:00:00 to July 24th, 2026, 02:00:00 (UTC)

1. Daredevil – Sonar Savior Emoji Bundle

2. Daredevil – Sonar Savior Customizable Parts

3. Black Widow – Aquatic Assassin Chroma Toxic Trace/Golden Gossamer, and Customizable Parts

4. Blade – Bats Getting Louder Emote

5. Cyclops – X-Press Juice Emote

Available From: June 26th, 2026, at 2:00:00 (UTC)

Twitch Drops

Creator World Championship Twitch Drops

The Creator World Championship tournament kicks off this weekend, bringing with it an exclusive Twitch Drops event!

Rewards Include: Exclusive Spray and Emoji!

Event Duration: June 26th, 2026, 12:00:00 to July 19th, 2026, 21:00:00 (UTC)

Fixes and Optimizations

PC

NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 Frame Generation (Auto Mode) Support: When DLSS Frame Generation is set to Auto, the system will dynamically adjust frame generation targets based on your monitor’s refresh rate. This locks the frame rate as seamlessly to your screen’s refresh rate as possible, delivering a much more stable, hyper-fluid visual experience.

K’un-Lun: Shenloong Arena – 18 VS. 18 Bounty Annihilation

Optimization for the Xbox Series S is complete! Once this week’s maintenance wraps up, this explosive game mode and map will be fully playable on the console.

Heroes

1. Cyclops’ Optic Overdrive: Fixed an issue where the horizontal displacement distance Cyclops’ Optic Ascent could be different due to client frame rate variations. The X-Men’s leader is now firmly in control of his optic blasts; precision is key!

2. Magneto’s Magnetic Mishap: Addressed a rare, magnetic disruption where Metal Bulwark applied to teammates would sometimes vanish instantly upon casting. The Master of Magnetism’s defenses are back to being utterly impenetrable.

Maps

Lower Manhattan: Removed some tricky collision geometry around the map. We’ve smoothed out a few spots where characters could get stuck or accidentally clip out of bounds.

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates in store. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!

Discord|X|Facebook|Instagram|TikTok|YouTube|Twitch