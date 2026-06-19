Meet Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro- An American Model & Social Media Influencer

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the biggest stars in world football, playing a leading role for both Real Madrid and the Three Lions. The 22-year-old was handed the coveted No 10 shirt for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will play a pivotal role in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Away from football, Bellingham has been in a relationship with American model and social media influencer Ashlyn Castro. The pair have been linked since late 2024 and have since been spotted together at matches, family gatherings, and public events.

Here’s everything to know about Ashlyn Castro, including her age, profession, family background, and relationship with the England star.

Who Is Ashlyn Castro?

Ashlyn Castro (left), girlfriend England’s Jude Bellingham, in the stands with his mother Denise Bellingham before the World Cup Qualifier at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Picture date: Saturday June 7, 2025. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ashlyn Castro is an American model, social media influencer, and digital content creator.

She has built a substantial online following through fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle content. Prior to her relationship with Bellingham becoming public, Castro had already established a presence in the influencer space, working with various fashion and lifestyle brands.

Her profile has grown significantly since being linked to the England international, making her one of the most talked-about partners of football stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ashlyn Castro was born on December 17, 1997, in California, United States, making her 28 years old as of 2026.

She is several years older than Bellingham, who was born on June 29, 2003.

Castro works as a model, influencer, and social media personality.

Over the years, she has built a strong presence on platforms such as Instagram, where she shares fashion shoots, travel experiences, beauty content, and lifestyle updates with her followers.

Her growing popularity has led to collaborations with many fashion and beauty brands, helping establish her as a recognized figure in the influencer industry.

Ashlyn Castro first sparked romance rumors in late 2017 when she was spotted with actor Michael B. Jordan at a private event in Los Angeles, where photos showed her sitting on his lap. Later, she was linked to basketball player Terance Mann. This relationship triggered heavy social media speculation, with users accusing her of cheating on her partner, soccer star Jude Bellingham.

Relationship with Jude Bellingham

Rumors surrounding Castro and Bellingham first emerged toward the end of 2024.

The relationship gained wider attention in early 2025 after Castro was spotted attending Real Madrid matches and spending time with members of the Bellingham family.

Reports from Spain and England indicated that she had been introduced to Jude’s parents and younger brother, suggesting the relationship had become serious.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, the couple continued to make occasional public appearances together while generally maintaining a relatively private approach to their relationship.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jun 17, 2026, where it first appeared in the Soccer section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.