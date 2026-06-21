Mets Reunite With Braves’ Former Infielder After Surprising Cut

The New York Mets continue to search for reliable depth pieces as injuries throughout the roster test various positions.
While the collection of headline-grabbing stars often dominate attention around the team, the Mets continue to shuffle lesser-known pieces on the big-league roster and at the top of the minor league system.
That was the case with the team’s latest noteworthy transaction, which forged a reunion with a versatile infielder who spent a recent stint with a key division rival.
New York Mets Bring Back Versatile Infielder Quickly After Cut
Just days after he was cut loose by the Detroit Tigers, former Atlanta Braves infielder Zack Short is heading back to Queens.
“The Mets announced that they have claimed infielder Zack Short off waivers from the Tigers,” MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald reported. “Detroit designated him for assignment last week.”
The move reunites the Mets with a player who has become something of a baseball nomad in recent years. While Short has struggled to establish himself offensively at the major-league level, his defensive versatility continues to make him attractive to teams seeking infield depth.
“Short, 31, is a glove-first infielder who doesn’t provide much at the plate,” McDonald added. “He continues to get opportunities because he has a strong reputation with the glove. He has hundreds of innings at shortstop, second base and third base, in addition to very brief stints in the outfield. Most of that time has been at shortstop, with over 900 innings there.”
For a Mets team that values defensive flexibility, that profile likely made Short worth another look despite some offensive limitations.
Former Atlanta Braves Infielder Continues MLB Journey With Return To New York Mets
Short played for both the Mets and the Braves in the 2024 season, as well as the Boston Red Sox, and was briefly a member of the Houston Astros before his latest stint with the Tigers.
“After spending parts of three seasons with the Tigers from 2021 to 2023, he has since played for the Mets, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Tigers again, and now the Mets again,” Hudson Valley One reported. “He hit .167 with a .304 on-base percentage in 23 games for Detroit this season before the Tigers designated him for assignment to make room on their roster.”
Those offensive numbers help explain why Detroit moved on. However, Short’s defensive value and ability to play multiple positions could become key for a Mets team that is looking to shake off a disappointing start and overcome a number of key injuries.