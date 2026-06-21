Mets Reunite With Braves’ Former Infielder After Surprising Cut

ATLANTA, GA – JUlLY 02: Zack Short #59 of the Atlanta Braves runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on July 2, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Getty Images

The New York Mets continue to search for reliable depth pieces as injuries throughout the roster test various positions.

While the collection of headline-grabbing stars often dominate attention around the team, the Mets continue to shuffle lesser-known pieces on the big-league roster and at the top of the minor league system.

That was the case with the team’s latest noteworthy transaction, which forged a reunion with a versatile infielder who spent a recent stint with a key division rival.

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New York Mets Bring Back Versatile Infielder Quickly After Cut Just days after he was cut loose by the Detroit Tigers, former Atlanta Braves infielder Zack Short is heading back to Queens. “The Mets announced that they have claimed infielder Zack Short off waivers from the Tigers,” MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald reported . “Detroit designated him for assignment last week.” The move reunites the Mets with a player who has become something of a baseball nomad in recent years. While Short has struggled to establish himself offensively at the major-league level, his defensive versatility continues to make him attractive to teams seeking infield depth. “Short, 31, is a glove-first infielder who doesn’t provide much at the plate,” McDonald added. “He continues to get opportunities because he has a strong reputation with the glove. He has hundreds of innings at shortstop, second base and third base, in addition to very brief stints in the outfield. Most of that time has been at shortstop, with over 900 innings there.” For a Mets team that values defensive flexibility, that profile likely made Short worth another look despite some offensive limitations. ForbesSan Francisco Archdiocese Joins Trump Administration On Giants’ Pride Night Decision