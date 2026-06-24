Mexico players back Ochoa for historic World Cup start vs. Czechia

MEXICO CITY — With their spot already guaranteed into the knockout rounds, Mexico players were in full support of a possible historic start for goalkeeping icon Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa against Czechia in their World Cup group stage finale on Wednesday.

Ochoa, 40, was named to Mexico’s squad for a sixth World Cup, joining players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in that milestone.

However, unlike Messi and Ronaldo, Ochoa has yet to play in this tournament, serving as backup to Chivas goalkeeper Raúl “Tala” Rangel.

“Obviously, it would be extraordinary. Something really cool for ‘Memo.’ For me, he’s a legend of the Mexican national team,” winger Alexis Vega said ahead of the game.

“I think he’s a player who has always been ready to play for the national team. In the end, [head coach] ‘Vasco’ will make the decision. I think the 26 of us here are ready if we get the opportunity.”

Ochoa made history this summer after being included in Mexico’s World Cup roster for a sixth time. Were he to play against Czechia, it would mark the fourth time he’s earned minutes in the major tournament.

In Mexico’s two recent victories over South Korea and South Africa that cemented their place into the knockout rounds, the 26-year-old Rangel has been the starter.

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“Whether it’s Memo or whoever plays, everyone is prepared for whatever comes their way,” midfielder Roberto “Piojo” Alvarado said.

“We’d be happy to see Memo in the net. Obviously, we know that Tala is doing things in the best way possible. And if that were the case [for Ochoa to start], I think Tala would take it well too. There’s a great atmosphere. It’s a great group.”

Attacking midfielder Orbelín Pineda was also in agreement regarding a possible start for Ochoa.

“We would be proud, to be honest. Personally, I’ve known Memo for quite some time, and he’s a great person, he’s a great player,” Pineda said.

“We know the leadership he shows on and off the field, and I think all 26 of us are available and will do our best. And if Memo gets the chance, we know he’ll do well.”

Despite having their place already set into the knockout round, Mexico’s players also noted that they don’t want to take their group stage game at the historic Estadio Azteca lightly.

“We’re very calm, we know we’re already in the next round, but we don’t want to relax,” Vega said.

“We want to win tomorrow’s game. We know they’re a tough opponent. We want to keep playing the way we have been. I think against [South] Korea, we were able to improve some of our defensive aspects and I think up front we have to continue being clinical in front of goal to keep advancing.”

Guillermo Ochoa could start vs. Czechia on Wednesday. AP

“We haven’t achieved anything yet,” Pineda said. “You can feel that strong desire to give our best for our country, for our national team. And well, no, we haven’t won anything. We have a great opportunity tomorrow. To win these three points and then focus on one game at a time.”

Following Wednesday’s match, head coach Javier Aguirre and his men will then prepare for their round of 32 game back at the Azteca on June 30. If they were to win that match, they would then return to the venue once again for a round of 16 match on July 5.