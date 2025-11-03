Mitchell Robinson offers no explanation to Knicks’ load management

CHICAGO — Mitchell Robinson offered neither clarity nor explanation for his four-game absence to start the season, instead backhanding questions about the confusing load management plan.

“I ain’t telling you nothing,” Robinson said Friday in his first comments since his three-week hiatus for what the Knicks called “left ankle injury load management.”

Pressed with a couple follow-ups, Robinson said, his missed games were “part of the plan,” but he’s unaware if it will be in place all season.





Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks handles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on October 31, 2025 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NBAE via Getty Images

“I don’t know,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who had 11 boards in 20 minutes Friday night, logged minutes in the opening three preseason games but was mysteriously shut down until being upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Bulls.

Coach Mike Brown has maintained that Robinson was never reinjured and his DNPs were part of a load management plan, even though it defies logic to play in preseason and miss games that actually count.

Robinson also denied there was a setback.

“Nah, it’s part of the plan,” Robinson said.

The details of that “plan,” however, aren’t being shared or explained. Brown stated it’s dictated by the medical staff. Robinson said he’s involved.

“Of course,” Robinson said.

How does he feel about it?

“Going with the flow.”

Robinson underwent a second surgery to his ankle in May 2024, then missed all but 17 games last season. He returned with a stated goal of maintaining his long-term health and will likely become an unrestricted free agent next summer since there appears to be no traction on an extension.







New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Given his history and plan to accumulate healthy DNPs, Robinson can’t be relied upon as a steady contributor. Still, he was on track to be the starting center and factors significantly toward the Knicks’ hope of winning a championship.

“Been stressful, stressful to watch,” Robinson said. “What I bring a lot to the table, we’re missing right now.”

Robinson’s game — he’s a rebounding and defensive specialist who doesn’t get offensive opportunities outside of dunks or free throws — shouldn’t require rhythm to recapture. But the big questions are, “For how long?” and, ‘Is the conditioning good enough for Brown’s system?”

What’s happening on and off the Garden court Sign up for Inside the Knicks by Stefan Bondy, a weekly exclusive on Sports+. Thank you

“[The running] is going to be a bear at first, but I’m going to keep working and keep pushing myself,” Robinson said.

The Knicks exercised their contract option for next season for Pacome Dadiet, the Post has learned.

<br />

Dadiet, a 2024 first-round pick, is viewed as a prospect with potential as a 6-9 wing despite not being in the rotation. The Knicks hope Dadiet will develop under their new coaching staff. The plan is for Dadiet to get game experience this season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.

If the Knicks hadn’t picked up Dadiet’s option by Friday, he would’ve become a free agent after the season