MLB power rankings: Chicago Cubs rampaging into NL Central bully

May 4, 2026, 6:13 a.m. ET

The National League Central has been baseball’s best division, a fact that seems straight out of the upside down. The Chicago Cubs have been the division’s bully, a development that seems long overdue.

The Cubs have been on an early-season rampage, winning 14 of their last 17 games, dominating their Wrigley Field stomping grounds and soaring to No. 4 in USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings.

At 22-12, the Cubs have the second-best record in the NL, yet they’re just two games ahead of the 20-14 Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals. All five Central clubs are at least three games over .500, on the strength of a combined 44-28 record in interleague play.

And the Cubs improved to 14-5 at Wrigley by sweeping a decent Arizona Diamondbacks team, capped by a wind-swept 8-4 victory in which rookie Moisés Ballesteros hit a go-ahead homer. Next up: A four-game Wrigley showdown against the Reds.

A look at our updated rankings:

Baseball HQ: Projections and analysis to power your fantasy baseball season.

Blake Snell nearing return, creating a 17-man rotation (estimated).

2. Atlanta Braves (+1)

3. New York Yankees (-1)

4. Chicago Cubs (+1)

Don’t forget Moisés Ballesteros (six homers, .978 OPS) in the outstanding rookies conversation.

Remember how good Griffin Canning was for the Mets last year? He struck out seven in five innings of his Padres debut.

6. Tampa Bay Rays (+3)

On a 16-5 heater and have swept four teams, tops in the majors.

7. Cincinnati Reds (-1)

Got swept in Pittsburgh and it couldn’t be much uglier.

Konnor Griffin’s feet on the ground with .262 average, .723 OPS.

9. Detroit Tigers (-)

Andrew Vaughn is back, but Jackson Chourio possibly delayed after fouling ball off foot in rehab game.

11. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

That’s 300 steals, 291 homers for the remarkable José Ramírez.

Looks like they’re back-back.

13. Arizona Diamondbacks (-3)

Rookies Peyton Grey and Gavin Collyer combine for 13 ⅓ scoreless innings so far.

15. Athletics (+4)

They depart Yolo County atop the AL West as six-game Eastern swing looms.

16. St. Louis Cardinals (+3)

Jordan Walker’s 10 homers nearly equal his 11 from 2024, 2025 combined.

17. Seattle Mariners (-4)

Cal Raleigh’s side issue has him flirting with IL.

18. Miami Marlins (-4)

Old friend Don Mattingly takes a series off them for his Phillies.

19. Philadelphia Phillies (+3)

Bryson Stott had zero homers, four RBI in 22 games under Rob Tomson, and two and seven in six games with Don Mattingly.

Getting blasted in the Bronx likely an accurate barometer of their season.

Go figure: 12-7 on the road, 4-12 at home.

Aimless season gains direction with sweep at Seattle.

Joe Ryan’s elbow soreness hopefully not a harbinger for disaster.

They climb over the desiccated Red Sox and into 13th place in the AL.

Noah Schultz struck out eight in six innings, remains very tall.

Ranger Suarez’s right hamstring soreness the latest woe.

Willy Adames in your garden-variety 5-for-55 hole, though he did break a 54-at-bat streak without an extra-base hit.

In a 2-12 freefall and have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 14.

30. Colorado Rockies (-1)