MLB Standings Show What It Takes to Lead Best Division in Baseball

The National League Central is collectively charting a really impressive course. All five teams are playing winning baseball and though it’s still very early into the season, there is at least the possibility for history. Since going to divisions in 1969, there has never been an instance where one finished with every team above .500. The last-place team has checked in right at .500 twice (the 2005 NL East and 1991 AL West).

Currently the Brewers and Pirates see themselves looking up at all the rest. Each is three games over the .500-mark with Milwaukee holding a slight edge based on winning percentage. This puts them 3 1/2 games behind the division-leading Cubs, who have announced their intention of taking control of the most competitive sect in the sport by putting together a five-game winning streak. At 22-12 they hold the third best record in MLB yet that’s only good for a two-game lead over both the Cardinals and Reds.

Chicago carried a three-game losing streak into last Tuesday’s game against the Padres in San Diego, which had them 1 1/2 games behind the Reds. Craig Counsell’s team took that game and the series finale the next day before enjoying a weekend sweep of the Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. They have a chance to put a little more breathing room between themselves and the Reds as Cincinnati is in for a four-game series beginning Monday.

Elsewhere, the Guardians and Tigers continue to chart almost the exact same course as they flip-flop atop the AL Central. The Yankees and Rays are further separating from the rest of the AL East while the Athletics enjoy the top of the AL West as the only team in that division with a winning record. Atlanta’s impressive gulf is getting larger in the NL East and the Padres and Dodgers are tight atop the NL West.

Finally, anyone dreaming of a quick fix for any of the three major market teams struggling has not seen much to suggest that could become a reality. The Red Sox, Phillies and Mets all remain at least 10 games behind the first place clubs in their divisions.

Yesterday’s MLB results

Twins 4, Blue Jays 3

Astros 3, Red Sox 1

Pirates 1, Reds 0

Yankees 11, Orioles 3

Nationals 3, Brewers 2

Rays 2, Giants 1

Phillies 7, Marlins 2

Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1

Cubs 8, Diamondbacks 4

Braves 11, Rockies 6

Athletics 7, Guardians 1

Mets 5, Angels 1

Padres 4, White Sox 3

Royals 4, Mariners 1

Tigers 7, Rangers 1

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 23-11 — Rays 21-12 1.5 Blue Jays 16-18 6.0 Orioles 15-19 8.0 Red Sox 13-21 10.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 18-17 — Tigers 18-17 — White Sox 16-18 1.5 Royals 15-19 2.5 Twins 15-20 3.0

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 18-16 — Rangers 16-18 2.0 Mariners 16-19 2.5 Astros 14-21 4.5 Angels 13-22 5.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 25-10 — Marlins 16-18 8.5 Nationals 16-19 9.0 Phillies 14-20 10.5 Mets 12-22 12.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 22-12 — Cardinals 20-14 2.0 Reds 20-14 2.0 Brewers 18-15 3.5 Pirates 19-16 3.5

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 21-13 — Padres 20-13 0.5 Diamondbacks 16-17 4.5 Rockies 14-21 7.5 Giants 13-21 8.0

Today’s MLB games

All times ET

Mets vs. Rockies, 5:40 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Tigers, 6:40 p.m.

Phillies vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Orioles vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Guardians vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Reds vs. Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

White Sox vs. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Braves vs. Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

Padres vs. Giants, 9:45 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated