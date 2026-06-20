Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi ordered to stand trial on rape charges after losing court appeal

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has been ordered to stand trial on rape charges by a French court after losing an appeal.

The Versailles appeal court said in a statement to The Athletic that an investigating chamber had concluded there was sufficient evidence for the Paris Saint-Germain full-back to stand trial.

Hakimi had confirmed in February he was set to face trial. He was charged in March 2023 and has always denied any wrongdoing.

Hakimi, 27, is part of Morocco’s squad at the 2026 World Cup and played the full 90 minutes of their group stage opener against Brazil on June 13. Morocco play Scotland in Foxborough on Friday.

Hakimi said in a statement published on social media that he was “looking forward” to the trial, adding: “Finally, I will be able to speak”.

Hakimi wrote on X on Friday: “Justice looked me in the eyes and said to me: “If you weren’t famous, there never would have been a case.”

“I chose to remain silent for years. I thought that staying dignified, being patient, and trusting the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made.

“Today, a story that is not mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. Sometimes I feel like I’ve become an easy target.

“I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m looking forward to it. Finally, I will be able to speak.”

The accusation relates to an incident alleged to have occurred in February 2023, when a 24-year-old woman claimed Hakimi assaulted her, The Athletic previously reported, citing multiple reports in the French media.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said the decision to go to trial brought her client “relief and hope”.

“The investigating chamber has ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Achraf Hakimi for committing rape,” Pardo wrote on X.

“This decision is perfectly consistent with the evidence in the case and in line with the opinions of the public prosecutor, the investigating judge, and the advocate general at the Court of Appeal.

“Six judges therefore determined that the numerous incriminating elements justify indicting Achraf Hakimi before the Departmental Criminal Court for rape.

“After more than three years of legal battles, after being slandered and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi’s defence, this decision brings my client relief and hope.

“Relief at having been heard by the justice system and at having the right to a trial.

“The hope is that this trial will help other women, and further crack the fortress of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, even in the world of men’s football.”

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, argued the case should have been dismissed.

“The multitude of exculpatory elements uncovered during the investigation and judicial inquiry would, in any other case, have led to the dismissal of the proceedings,” Colin told the Associated Press.

“Achraf Hakimi’s defence regrets that no consequences were drawn from the contradictions and false statements made by the complainant, her concealment of information from the judicial authorities, her obstruction of the search for the truth, and the psychological assessments noting both her ambivalence and her lack of clarity regarding the events she reported.”

The Athletic has contacted Hakimi’s representatives and lawyer, the plaintiff’s lawyer, and the French prosecutor’s office for comment.

No date has been set for a trial.