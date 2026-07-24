Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman defends use of AI-generated campaign ads; Gov. Hochul calls it lying

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — There’s a growing controversy over the use of AI campaign ads in the race for New York governor.

Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman is defending his use of AI-generated ads against his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Blakeman, the current Nassau County executive, says the ads are humorous, but a spokesman for Hochul’s campaign calls it “straight up lying.”

In the world of politics, negative advertising is pretty much a norm, but in the world of AI-generated political ads like the ones from Blakeman, the voice and video appear like Hochul, but the rest, critics say, is false advertising.

“When you’re running a campaign, especially in a state this large, you gotta use every tool in the toolbox,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman, also called his ads political satire, not unlike late-night comics, and experts say both satire and political speech are often deemed free speech.

“The Supreme Court time and time again come down on the side of political speech being protected,” said political consultant Michael Dawidziak.

But it’s easy to see why the Hochul camp has expressed frustration over AI-generated ads like one criticizing her for bail reform.

Hochul’s campaign deeming her opponent: Bruce “Fakeman” towards voters, and stated, “Team Hochul doesn’t need AI ads to tell them about him jacking up property taxes on Long Islanders more than once, letting violent crime hit decade highs on his watch, or running an armed MAGA militia that undercuts local cops – he did all that in real life.”

Hochul is the clear leader in this race statewide, but not necessarily in Nassau County. Also, Blakeman may have less campaign money, and AI ads are cheaper.

Eyewitness News showed voters of all ages the AI ads, and they offered their thoughts.

“I feel it’s like misleading because it makes people think they have certain ideas. Like, really they’re just using AI to trick people,” said voter Kylie Berg.

“It bothers me, but everybody else is doing it. So, you know you, gotta go with the flow,” said voter Marie Murray.

When asked what the Nassau County executive thinks about some critics calling the ads AI slop, Blakeman said, “They should get a life. Comedy has been used in political campaigns, from the time of George Washington.”

Some voters are mindful that honesty can be used as well.

“I think that the ads should be authentic,” said voter Brett Topel.

Come November, voters will decide for themselves.

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