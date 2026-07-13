NBA Summer League Best Bets: Picks & Predictions for Monday, July 13

The 2026 NBA Summer League is in full swing in Las Vegas, Nevada. Well, as the Vegas Sports & Information Network, it’s only fitting that we’re covering something that’s taking place right in our backyard. With that in mind, we’re going to be doing some daily best bets for the action in Sin City. Keep reading for our Summer League picks and predictions for Monday, July 13.

PARLAY: Pistons ML vs. Knicks & Bulls ML vs. Jazz (+161)

The Pistons are still playing for something in Vegas, so they should be able to beat the Knicks. New York has been one of the worst teams in the event thus far, and I don’t think the Knicks will have any answer for Ebuka Okorie. Detroit plays super early in the day, and that also happens to factor into what I’m doing with the other game. Chicago gets a Utah team that fell to 0-2 with a loss to Los Angeles on Sunday, meaning the team has very little incentive to go balls to the wall in this game. I have a feeling the Bulls will close as favorites, so I’m hoping to have a +161 to play around with before that one tips.

Hawks -4.5 (-110) vs. Celtics

With a future on Atlanta to win the Summer League, a play in this game probably isn’t necessary. If the Hawks are going to make the knockout stage in Vegas, they’re going to need to win this game. However, I do view this as one they should win somewhat convincingly. While I liked Boston to beat Charlotte yesterday, this Atlanta team is way more talented, balanced, and organized. The Hawks will have the best guard on the floor in Kingston Flemings, plus they have a serious advantage in the frontcourt. They just need to be able to contain Hugo Gonzalez, if the talented wing plays. I’ll take my chances. Atlanta has been the best team in the Summer League, yet we haven’t even seen this team shoot well from deep.

PARLAY: Grizzlies ML vs. Mavericks & Timberwolves ML vs. Trail Blazers (-115)

It seems as though I was wrong about Dallas. I thought the Mavericks would be set in the backcourt, but their guard play has been suboptimal. This Dallas squad is now 0-2 and has no shot at making the semifinals. That said, motivation should be lacking, while Memphis is 1-0 and needs a win in order to get into the knockout stage. The Grizzlies also happen to have the more talented roster, so they should take care of business. Then, in the second game, I’m hoping Joan Beringer suits up after having missed last game. If he does, Minnesota has the size to keep Portland’s big frontcourt in check. The Timberwolves also have the advantage when looking at guards and wings.